Four Fun Holiday Activities Near Worcester County, MD

This time of year is perfect for enjoying all things cozy, colorful, merry, and bright. If you live in Worcester County, here are a few fun ways to celebrate Christmas with your friends and family.

Look at Christmas Lights

Whether you attend Winterfest or Lewes Lights, there are so many places on Delmarva with gorgeous displays. Pocomoke, Snow Hill, Ocean Pines, and Berlin are all beautifully decorated right now, and you don't even have to get out of your car to enjoy them. Take some hot cocoa and go for a slow ride with your loved ones to enjoy the decorations.

Visit the Library

At Worcester County Libraries, books are just the beginning. Each of the libraries hosts their own set of holiday events like gift-wrapping, ornament-making, and other fun activities. You can also check out your favorite Christmas movies and winter reading materials during your visit.

Shop & Dine Locally

Local shops and restaurants often host Christmas sales, specials, and events. For example, The Globe in Berlin is hosting a Christmas Movie Night on December 21st. Breweries and wineries often host sip and paint events this time of year. So put on a cozy sweater and head out for some local Christmas shopping and fun under the glow of festive lights.

Attend Christmas Events

Tree lightings, parades, festivals, and other Christmas events are happening all over Worcester County, especially in the beginning of December. Each town has its own Christmas parade featuring local high school bands, fire engines, and of course, Santa. In Snow Hill, people gather in Byrd Park for the annual tree lighting. Stockton Volunteer Fire Company puts on a Breakfast with Santa event each year for local kids to enjoy. Many local churches hold candlelight services that everyone is welcome to attend.