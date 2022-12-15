Four Places to Have a Delicious Lunch in Worcester County, MD

Photo by Photo by Hillshire Farm on Unsplash

If you're like me, you aren't ready to break the fast until after 11, which means lunch is arguably the most important meal of the day. The early birds can have their bacon and eggs. Here's a list of lunch places for those of us who believe fried chicken and burgers are perfectly acceptable as the day's first meal, served with lots of coffee, of course.

Down Under in Snow Hill

This is the go-to place for take-out in Snow Hill. Fried foods, pizzas, subs, and salads are prepared by friendly, outgoing staff members who pride themselves on providing service with a smile. The rockfish platter is easily one of the top five items on Down Under's menu, but there's something for everyone here to enjoy.

Red Roof in Pocomoke City

Homestyle meals and pizzas can be enjoyed at Red Roof in Pocomoke City. Whether you're craving roast beef and mashed potatoes or a simple soup and salad combo, you can have a quiet, laid-back lunch at this no-frills diner. I really enjoy the fries and coffee here, and the chicken soup is absolutely delicious.

Lucky State in Berlin

If fried rice and egg rolls sound like the perfect lunch, you need to pay a visit to Luck State. This tiny take-out restaurant has the best Chinese food in all the land. All your favorite dishes are available here, from beef and broccoli to moo goo gai pan. It's the best place to grab a quick, comforting midday meal.

Sue's Asian Cuisine in Ocean Pines

Is there anything more enjoyable than a sushi lunch date for two? Sue's has some of the freshest, tastiest sushi in Worcester County, along with Chinese and Japanese dishes. Split a love boat or try out a house specialty role with a side of miso and hot tea.