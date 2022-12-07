How to Host a Delmarvalous Christmas Dinner: What to Serve and Where to Buy It Locally

Photo by Photo by Yukiko Kanada on Unsplash

It's almost Christmas here on Delmarva, and that means it's time to start planning your holiday feast. While you can never go wrong with a sweet and savory Christmas ham, there are so many delicious, local delicacies you can add to your table this year. Here are a few foods you need to make your get-together simply Delmarvalous.

Local Oysters and Clams

Oysters on the half shell can be eaten raw with a bit of lemon juice and cocktail sauce, or you can make a rich, creamy stew to serve as a starter dish. Clams casino is always a hit, but you can't go wrong serving them steamed with some melted butter. These local shellfish are the perfect addition to any Christmas dinner. You can purchase local clams and oysters at Susan's Seafood, Linton's Seafood, and many other seafood markets on Delmarva.

Crispy Fried Chicken

There are so many places to get amazing fried chicken on Delmarva, and it's a true staple for the residents of this area. In Snow Hill, Chicken Man is number one, while in Salisbury, Dayton's reigns supreme. If you want to host a Delmarva-style dinner, fried chicken has to be on the menu.

Crab Cakes

While Maryland Blue Crab season may be over, you will still be able to purchase canned lump crab meat from local seafood markets. Crab cakes are the next best thing to hot, steamed Blue crabs, and they are the perfect companion to your Christmas ham. Bring out your best wine and wow your guests with this delicious Delmarva crab cake recipe.

Old Bay or "Crab" Chips

If you're hosting a big party, pre-dinner snacks are a must. You can find Old Bay Chips (sold by Herr's) and The Crab Chip (sold by Utz) at almost any grocery or convenience store on the peninsula. They taste amazing with just about every type of dip, and they have the perfect flavor combo of spicy and salty. They are certainly a must for any Delmarvalous dinner party.

Smith Island Cake

Your Christmas dinner wouldn't be complete without dessert, and there's no dessert more Delmarvalous than Smith Island Cake. You can purchase your Smith Island Cake from Classic Cakes in Salisbury, the Smith Island Baking Company in Crisfield, and other local bakers.