Three of the Most Beautiful Places in Worcester County, MD

From Pocomoke City to Ocean Pines, Worcester County is home to so many beautiful places. Its forests, rivers, beaches, and fields create a stunning landscape that is pleasant to look at throughout every season. Here are three of the most beautiful places in Worcester County where you can enjoy a picnic, watch the sun rise or set, and experience Delmarva's diverse wildlife.

Public Landing

Just outside of Snow Hill, Public Landing is the perfect place for an afternoon picnic or an evening walk. The small beach is open to the public year-round, and you are certain to spot various crab species, moon jellies, fish, and other critters swimming in the water if you pay close attention. Enjoy a peaceful fishing session on the pier or get here bright and early to witness a gorgeous sunrise.

Assateague Island

With miles of breathtaking coastline meeting the sparkling Atlantic, this wild horse-inhabited island may be the most beautiful place on Delmarva. Assateague can get busy in the summer, so it's nice to visit during the off-season and enjoy the island's serenity. Beautiful horses can almost always be spotted on the road coming into the island, and the views are stunning. If you want to immerse yourself in nature and experience the best of Delmarva's coastal wildlife, you will love spending the day here.

Pocomoke State Forest

If you love fishing, kayaking, picnicking, and trail walking, you can enjoy a peaceful day at the Pocomoke River State Park. Two park entrances, Shad Landing in Snow Hill, and Milburn Landing in Pocomoke, provide access to the forest and all park amenities. The amber waters of the river provide the perfect path for exploring the forest by boat, canoe, or kayak. There is a small play area for kids, picnic tables, a fishing pond, and most importantly, wildlife. The Pocomoke State Forest is one of the best places to get in touch with nature in Worcester County.