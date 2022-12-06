Three Safe Places to Enjoy Nightlife Near Snow Hill, MD

Photo by Photo by Sam Mar on Unsplash

If you're new to town or just passing through, you may be wondering what kind of nightlife is available in Snow Hill. While no place is completely perfect, and you should always use caution when consuming alcohol, Snow Hill and the surrounding area offer several safe places to go out and enjoy a couple. Here are three bars near Snow Hill that I recommend, as a local, based on safety.

Oaked 110

With their latest closing time at 11pm, Oaked is by no means a late-night spot, but it's a great place to have a drink or two with dinner and kick off your night out. Smoked margaritas, local craft beers, and a large whiskey selection are available here, so there's something to suit everyone in your group. The clientele is mostly comprised of middle-aged and older locals, and everyone knows everyone. Oaked is a bit pricey, but the dining atmosphere, friendly bartenders, and elevated dishes create a very pleasant experience that's definitely worth splurging on.

Timeless Tavern

Just fifteen minutes away in Stockton, you'll find this tiny little bar on the side of Snow Hill Road. Timeless has a regular rotation of daytime and evening customers, and pretty much everyone knows you by name if you come here at least once a month. Customers are a bit older, but every once in a while a group of twenty-somethings will venture in. The bartenders are the best around, and as a 25-year-old female, I've never run into a problem here. No liquor is served here, but White Claws, wine coolers, craft beer, and jello shots are available in every flavor imaginable. Come in for a game of pool, a couple beers, and most importantly a good time.

Elliot's Tavern

Located down the street from Oaked, Elliot's is a great place to enjoy dinner and drinks any night of the week. If you come here, you'll meet lots of locals and be served by friendly staff members. Elliot's closes early, so it's a good place to start your night out. TVs broadcasting sports give Elliot's a laid-back feel that customers love, and menu options include bar food and homestyle meals.