How to Enjoy a Dreary December Day in Snow Hill, MD

Photo by Photo by Stephan H. on Unsplash

When rainy, cold weather is on the forecast, it can be hard to find the motivation to get anything done. Instead of forcing yourself to scrub the toilet or respond to that tedious email, why not have some holiday-inspired indoor fun? Take this as your sign to relax and enjoy some well-deserved downtime during the upcoming cloudy days.

Online Christmas Shopping

Amazon isn't the only website offering great deals on Christmas gifts. Many local businesses in Snow Hill, Berlin, and Salisbury also have websites where you can browse products and have them shipped right to your door. Grab some Christmas cookies, a mug of hot chocolate, and your laptop to do some cozy online Christmas shopping on this rainy day.

Watch Christmas Movies

The Snow Hill library currently has its entire collection of Christmas and holiday films available for rent. You can now check out up to ten DVDs at a time. Adult and kid-friendly Christmas movies can be found on the cart and shelves near the back entrance of the library. Whether you're into the Grinch, Home Alone, or It's a Wonderful Life, you can rent all your favorites for free at the library in Snow Hill.

Enjoy Dinner and a Drink at Oaked 110

There's something inherently romantic about a softly-lit restaurant on a cold, rainy evening. With large front windows facing Route 12, you can enjoy a smoked margarita in a warm atmosphere while watching the cars go by. Bring your best friend or loved one out for a nice dinner, or take yourself out on a date and soak up the cozy December vibes.