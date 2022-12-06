Snow Hill, MD

How to Enjoy a Dreary December Day in Snow Hill, MD

Katie Cherrix

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vd25H_0jZTNEYh00
Photo byPhoto by Stephan H. on Unsplash

When rainy, cold weather is on the forecast, it can be hard to find the motivation to get anything done. Instead of forcing yourself to scrub the toilet or respond to that tedious email, why not have some holiday-inspired indoor fun? Take this as your sign to relax and enjoy some well-deserved downtime during the upcoming cloudy days.

Online Christmas Shopping

Amazon isn't the only website offering great deals on Christmas gifts. Many local businesses in Snow Hill, Berlin, and Salisbury also have websites where you can browse products and have them shipped right to your door. Grab some Christmas cookies, a mug of hot chocolate, and your laptop to do some cozy online Christmas shopping on this rainy day.

Watch Christmas Movies

The Snow Hill library currently has its entire collection of Christmas and holiday films available for rent. You can now check out up to ten DVDs at a time. Adult and kid-friendly Christmas movies can be found on the cart and shelves near the back entrance of the library. Whether you're into the Grinch, Home Alone, or It's a Wonderful Life, you can rent all your favorites for free at the library in Snow Hill.

Enjoy Dinner and a Drink at Oaked 110

There's something inherently romantic about a softly-lit restaurant on a cold, rainy evening. With large front windows facing Route 12, you can enjoy a smoked margarita in a warm atmosphere while watching the cars go by. Bring your best friend or loved one out for a nice dinner, or take yourself out on a date and soak up the cozy December vibes.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# snow hill md# things to do in snow hill md# things to do on a rainy day# things to do in december# maryland

Comments / 0

Published by

Local reporting on Delmarva. For inquiries: klcherrix@gmail.com

Snow Hill, MD
2333 followers

More from Katie Cherrix

Salisbury, MD

How to Host a Delmarvalous Christmas Dinner: What to Serve and Where to Buy It Locally

It's almost Christmas here on Delmarva, and that means it's time to start planning your holiday feast. While you can never go wrong with a sweet and savory Christmas ham, there are so many delicious, local delicacies you can add to your table this year. Here are a few foods you need to make your get-together simply Delmarvalous.

Read full story
Worcester County, MD

Three of the Most Beautiful Places in Worcester County, MD

From Pocomoke City to Ocean Pines, Worcester County is home to so many beautiful places. Its forests, rivers, beaches, and fields create a stunning landscape that is pleasant to look at throughout every season. Here are three of the most beautiful places in Worcester County where you can enjoy a picnic, watch the sun rise or set, and experience Delmarva's diverse wildlife.

Read full story
2 comments
Snow Hill, MD

Three Safe Places to Enjoy Nightlife Near Snow Hill, MD

If you're new to town or just passing through, you may be wondering what kind of nightlife is available in Snow Hill. While no place is completely perfect, and you should always use caution when consuming alcohol, Snow Hill and the surrounding area offer several safe places to go out and enjoy a couple. Here are three bars near Snow Hill that I recommend, as a local, based on safety.

Read full story
Berlin, MD

Four Favorite Chinese Restaurants on the Lower Delmarva Peninsula

If you're like most Americans, Chinese food is one of your major food groups. Here on the Delmarva Peninsula, there is no shortage of Chinese restaurants serving up delicious lo mein, savory beef and broccoli, wonton soup, crunchy eggrolls, and all your favorite dishes. Here are four of the best Chinese restaurants on the Lower Delmarva Peninsula you simply have to try.

Read full story
4 comments
Snow Hill, MD

Four Good Reasons to Live in Snow Hill, MD

Located just south of Salisbury and west of Ocean City, Snow Hill is a small town with a rich history. Situated along the Pocomoke River, many residents enjoy a peaceful, calm lifestyle. If you want to live in a safe, rural area surrounded by natural beauty, here are four reasons why Snow Hill might be your ideal place to call home.

Read full story
Salisbury, MD

Three Places to Christmas Shop in Salisbury, MD

If you live in Salisbury, you know there are plenty of places to shop. With Marshall's, Target, and the mall right in your backyard, you may not think about the small shops downtown. Here are three of the best places to Christmas shop in Salisbury this year if you want to support small, local businesses. You can find a complete list of shops in Salisbury here.

Read full story
Berlin, MD

Four Places to Christmas Shop in Berlin, MD

Voted America's Coolest Small Town in 2014, Berlin is bustling with stores and shops. If you want to shop local and support small businesses this holiday season, here are four places to Christmas shop in Berlin. Of course, there are countless more shops in this historic town, and you can find a complete list of them here.

Read full story

Five Ways to Support Small, Local Businesses This Christmas

With Christmas just weeks away, you are probably already thinking about your shopping list. The holidays are a great time to patronize local businesses, and there are plenty of benefits for you and the business owner. Saving money, supporting the local economy, and reducing environmental impacts are just a few reasons to shop local. Here are five ways you can show your support for local businesses this year.

Read full story
Salisbury, MD

Four Amazing Pizza Parlors in Salisbury, MD

Home of Salisbury University and the Shorebirds, Salisbury is a food hub for residents of the Lower Eastern Shore. Coffee shops, bars, and restaurants owned by chains and locals are all over the city. One thing Salisbury has plenty of is pizza parlors. Here are four places in Salisbury with superb pies.

Read full story
Worcester County, MD

Four Favorite Pizza Places in Worcester County, MD

There's nothing like a cheesy, gooey pizza pie to satisfy your appetite. Even though Worcester County isn't known for pizza, there are plenty of places to get your perfect slice. Whether you like plain cheese or extra anchovies, here are four pizza parlors in Worcester County that are worth trying out.

Read full story
4 comments
Snow Hill, MD

Five Places to Christmas Shop in Snow Hill, MD

As crazy as it seems, Christmas is only a few weeks away. Black Friday is always a huge shopping event, but don't forget about Small Business Saturday. The holidays are the perfect time to support small businesses with your shopping habits. Here are five small businesses in Snow Hill that have the perfect gifts for your friends and family.

Read full story
2 comments
Worcester County, MD

Five Date Night Spots in Worcester County, MD

Whether you are going on your first date or celebrating your anniversary, there are countless places in Worcester County to do date night. From romantic and pricey to laid-back and affordable, here are five recommendations for date night spots from a Worcester County local, along with suggestions of places to go for dessert and after-dinner drinks.

Read full story
2 comments
Delaware State

Six Reasons to Move to Delaware

Located on the Delmarva Peninsula, Delaware is a unique place with a lot to offer. Situated just south of Philadelphia, Delaware offers calm, coastal living that's ideal for families and retirees. Here are seven reasons to consider moving to Delaware if you're looking for a place to call home.

Read full story
51 comments

10 Ways to Have Fun on Delmarva in the Fall

Just because summer is over doesn't mean you can't have fun. If you live on Delmarva, there are plenty of things to do during fall and winter. With an open mind and a little creativity, you can enjoy the best of the peninsula without the scorching heat and tourist traffic. Here are ten things to do on Delmarva in the fall.

Read full story

Five Reasons Why the Delmarva Peninsula is Perfect for Retirees

If you're relocating for retirement, Florida isn't your only option. You can enjoy a peaceful, rich retirement on the Delmarva Peninsula. Scenic forests, small towns, and beautiful beaches are surrounded by the waters of the Chesapeake and the Atlantic. On Delmarva, there are plenty of safe places to relax, enjoy outdoor recreation, dine, shop, and live life on your terms. Here are five reasons why you should consider moving to Delmarva for your retirement.

Read full story
4 comments
Maryland State

Seven Reasons to Move to Maryland's Eastern Shore in 2022

Known for Blue Crabs and Baltimore, Maryland is a one-of-a-kind state with a unique landscape. In Maryland, you can experience mountains, beaches, cities, and small towns all in the same day, but there are two sides to this state you can choose to live in.

Read full story
11 comments

Best of the Menu at Lin's Asian Cuisine in Pocomoke, MD

If you love Chinese food and sushi as much as I do, Lin's could easily be your favorite restaurant on the Eastern Shore. Whether you're a Lin's veteran or someone looking to try it out for the first time, there are a few things on the menu I highly recommend. From delicious dumplings to fresh sashimi, here's what you don't want to miss on your next visit to this Pocomoke eatery.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Six Must-Try Coney Island Restaurants and Bars

Home to the iconic Luna Park, Coney Island is one of New York City's most interesting neighborhoods, and like many other parts of the city, it has its fair share of must-try restaurants. Some of these eateries have been around for decades. Whether you're in the mood for hot dogs or want to enjoy authentic Italian fare on the coast, Coney Island is the ultimate place to eat, drink, and be merry. Here are Coney Island's best and most famous restaurants you don't want to miss during your visit.

Read full story
Worcester County, MD

Things to Do with Kids in Worcester County, MD

Small towns, peaceful scenery, and friendly locals make up Worcester County, and this family-oriented county offers plenty of fun, safe activities for kids. If you have children, you can take them out to enjoy these exciting adventures in Worcester County, MD. From getting outdoors to getting a sweet treat, there's something for everyone to enjoy in Maryland's southernmost county.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy