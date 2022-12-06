Four Favorite Chinese Restaurants on the Lower Delmarva Peninsula

Photo by Saranjeet Singh on Unsplash

If you're like most Americans, Chinese food is one of your major food groups. Here on the Delmarva Peninsula, there is no shortage of Chinese restaurants serving up delicious lo mein, savory beef and broccoli, wonton soup, crunchy eggrolls, and all your favorite dishes. Here are four of the best Chinese restaurants on the Lower Delmarva Peninsula you simply have to try.

Lucky State

Located in Berlin, MD, Lucky State has amazing food and the friendliest staff members you'll ever meet. While you can eat in if the one table in this tiny restaurant happens to be available, this is the ideal place to grab take-out. The eggrolls are the absolute epitome of perfection, the pork fried rice is on point, and they offer spicy Szechwan dishes as well. If you visit Lucky State, you can expect the best service with a big smile and a sincere thank you.

Sue's Asian Cuisine

In Ocean Pines, Japanese and Chinese cuisine are served in a clean, well-decorated dining room by super polite staff members. Whether you're craving crab rangoons, gyoza, seaweed salad, or sushi, Sue's has the best Asian food on the north end of Worcester County. With spicy, savory, vegetarian, and meat-centric dishes on the menu, Sue's offers something for everyone to enjoy. Pair a tuna roll with a bowl of miso or try one of their specialty rolls like the Ocean Pines or Maryland roll.

Lin's Asian Cuisine

You'll find this popular Asian restaurant in Pocomoke City in between the liquor store and Domino's Pizza. Known for their sushi, Lin's has amassed a growing clientele since they opened several years ago. People love coming here to enjoy the quiet, peaceful atmosphere, and the food is always delicious. Friendly servers, warm cups of tea, and fresh ingredients are just a few of the elements that make dining at Lin's so pleasant. Whether you come for the sushi or prefer to stick with cooked dishes, you are certain to enjoy your meal here.

Top China

If you head down the Peninsula into Virginia, you'll find Top China next to the Food Lion in Cape Charles. This simple restaurant offers dine-in or take-out, and the food is some of the best on Delmarva. Many people traveling to and from Virginia Beach like to stop here for a quick lunch break.