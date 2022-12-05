Four Good Reasons to Live in Snow Hill, MD

Photo by http://www.snowhillmd.gov/

Located just south of Salisbury and west of Ocean City, Snow Hill is a small town with a rich history. Situated along the Pocomoke River, many residents enjoy a peaceful, calm lifestyle. If you want to live in a safe, rural area surrounded by natural beauty, here are four reasons why Snow Hill might be your ideal place to call home.

Friendly, Helpful Neighbors

Most people in Snow Hill are friendly and helpful. Everybody knows everybody in this small town, and that can be a good thing if you get a flat tire or need a jump. When you live in Snow Hill, the grocer knows you by name, the girls at Down Under know your breakfast order by heart, and everyone uses the same plumber.

Fun Festivals and Events

From the Christmas Parade in December to Blessing of the Combines in August, there is always something to look forward to when you live in Snow Hill. Oaked 110 always has live bands playing, and the library often hosts fun events and workshops.

No Traffic, and Close to Malls, Hospitals, and Supermarkets

Get from one side of town to the other in just one minute without any trouble. There's no traffic in this teeny tiny town, and shopping centers, hospitals, movie theaters, and chain restaurants are just 15-30 minutes away. When you live in Snow Hill, you get the best of both worlds.

Excellent Schools and Library

Snow Hill Elementary, Middle, and High are among the best in the area, and Snow Hill Christian Nursery School provides excellent daycare and early childhood education. The Snow Hill library is beautiful, complete with a large book and movie selection, an adorable garden, and friendly, helpful staff.