Five Ways to Support Small, Local Businesses This Christmas

Photo by Photo by Rodion Kutsaiev on Unsplash

With Christmas just weeks away, you are probably already thinking about your shopping list. The holidays are a great time to patronize local businesses, and there are plenty of benefits for you and the business owner. Saving money, supporting the local economy, and reducing environmental impacts are just a few reasons to shop local. Here are five ways you can show your support for local businesses this year.

Buy Your Gifts Locally

This one is a no-brainer. Buying goods locally is the best way to support small businesses. Shop owners would love it if you bought products from their stores to give as gifts. Handmade soaps, boutique clothes and jewelry, homemade candy, art, and antiques all make great gifts, and there's probably someone in your area who sells these items. Give your local business owners a chance before making a beeline to Walmart or Amazon.

Purchase Gift Cards

Some small business owners like car detailers, plumbers, hair stylists, and housekeepers don't offer any physical products you can buy, but many of them do have gift cards. If you have someone on your Christmas list who would benefit from a local service, giving them a gift card for one of these businesses is a great idea.

Treat Yourself

If gift cards aren't your style, you can support local services by treating yourself to a much-needed haircut, pedicure, massage, or spa session. You can also support small businesses by hiring a housekeeper, getting your car detailed, or calling the local plumber to finally fix that leaking faucet. The holidays can be stressful, so don't forget to include yourself on your list of people to treat this Christmas.

Leverage Social Media

Even if you don't have a penny to spend on gifts this year, you can help out local businesses by sharing their posts on Facebook. Most shopkeepers will be posting holiday deals and specials during this time. You can help out by telling your friends and encouraging them to shop at these businesses.

Don't Forget Dinner

When you're shopping for Christmas dinner, it's a lot easier to make a one-stop shop at Walmart and save a few bucks. If you have the resources, you can consider supporting your local grocer or farmer this year. It may cost a little more, but you will have a smaller impact on the environment, and a bigger impact on your local community.