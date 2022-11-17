Six Reasons to Move to Delaware

Photo by Josefina Lacroze on Unsplash

Located on the Delmarva Peninsula, Delaware is a unique place with a lot to offer. Situated just south of Philadelphia, Delaware offers calm, coastal living that's ideal for families and retirees. Here are seven reasons to consider moving to Delaware if you're looking for a place to call home.

Quaint, Coastal Living

Delaware is home to several coastal towns including Lewes, Rehoboth, and Ocean View. These peaceful towns have rich histories, friendly residents, and plenty of places to enjoy shopping, dining, and entertainment. If you prefer to live inland, Millsboro and Milton are good options.

Beautiful Beaches and Nature

As a Delaware resident, you have easy access to the best beaches. Cape Henlopen, Broadkill Beach, Rehoboth, Bethany, Dewey, and Fenwick Island are just a few places to enjoy the Delaware Bay and Atlantic Ocean. Swimming, beachcombing, boating, fishing, and birding are popular activities in the summer.

Tax Benefits

When you live in Delaware, you won't have to pay sales tax on your purchases. This allows your dollar to go further so you can get more of the things you want and need.

Excellent Education Opportunities

If you want to earn a degree, you will be able to attend one of Delaware's excellent colleges. Wesley College, University of Delaware, and Delaware State University are excellent options for expanding your education.

Plenty of Fun

Delaware isn't just home to good schools and jobs. It's also a place where you can relax, unwind, and have fun. Spend the day at the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk, or experience nightlife in Dewey Beach. In Lewes, you can shop all day, then head to Dogfish Head Craft Brewery to sip the best local beers. Explore towns, hunt for antiques, or visit museums. You can also attend the Delaware State Fair or try your luck at the Harrington Raceway and Casino. There's always something fun to do in Delaware.

Easy Commuting

Aside from some beach traffic during the summer, it's fairly easy to navigate Delaware, especially in the lower, more rural part of the state. You can quickly travel between towns, and taking a day trip to Maryland or Pennsylvania is a breeze. When you live in Delaware, traveling and getting to work isn't a hassle.