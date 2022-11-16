10 Ways to Have Fun on Delmarva in the Fall

Photo by Meritt Thomas on Unsplash

Just because summer is over doesn't mean you can't have fun. If you live on Delmarva, there are plenty of things to do during fall and winter. With an open mind and a little creativity, you can enjoy the best of the peninsula without the scorching heat and tourist traffic. Here are ten things to do on Delmarva in the fall.

Walk the Beach or Boardwalk

Early fall is the perfect time to go to the beach. Temperatures are still favorable, but most of the tourist traffic will be gone. Rehoboth Beach, Bethany Beach, and Assateague Island are three of the nicest beaches on Delmarva, but there are other options. Even as the weather gets cooler, you can still enjoy beachcombing or walking on the boardwalk while bundled up.

Shop Small and Local

With the holidays coming up, fall is the perfect time to start your Christmas shopping. While you won't find many mega malls and big-box stores on Delmarva, you will find plenty of small shops and boutiques. Places like Lewes, Delaware and Berlin, Maryland are teeming with locally owned stores, but you'll find small businesses all over the peninsula. Whether you are shopping for yourself or a friend, you can always find something unique when you shop small and local.

Plan a Day Trip

From Wilmington, Delaware to Cape Charles, Virginia, there are so many cool towns to visit on Delmarva. It's so easy to explore the peninsula, and you can get just about anywhere in just a few hours. Pick a destination and spend the day exploring the area and meeting new people. Some of the best places to visit include Lewes, DE, Snow Hill, MD, Cambridge, MD, Chincoteague, VA, and Onancock, VA, but the possibilities are endless.

Go to Festivals and Markets

Farmer's markets, fairs, festivals, and craft shows are always popping up on Delmarva. You can find events listed on the towns' Facebook pages. Some of the best events on Delmarva include Winterfest of Lights, Apple Scrapple, and Berlin's Oktoberfest. Some towns also host weekly farmer's markets and monthly Friday night vendor & entertainment events. If you enjoy apple and pumpkin picking, a visit to Vessey Orchard and Mr. Pepper's Pumpkin Patch are in order.

Visit the Library

There are countless libraries on Delmarva, and you can visit the one closest to you this fall. Stay for a while and read, or check out some books and movies to take home. If you have kids, many libraries have excellent children's book selections, toys, and educational activities they can complete during their visit. The library is the perfect place to spend some time on a chilly fall day, so keep it in mind next time you are looking for something to do. Many libraries also offer workshops and seminars for children and adults. You can find these events on your library's website.

Take a Food Tour

Many people think of Delmarva as being somewhat of a food desert, but that's not entirely true. While you won't find as many popular chain restaurants on the peninsula, there are hundreds of local restaurants that would love to have your business. Whether you're craving tacos, fried chicken, or something a little fancier, there are plenty of places on Delmarva to enjoy a nice meal.

Check Out Museums

From the Railway Museum in Parksley, VA to the Delaware Art Museum in Wilmington, there are so many exhibits chronicling Delmarva's unique history and culture. In Salisbury, the Ward Museum showcases wildfowl art, while the Richardson Museum in Cambridge, MD explores maritime history. In Fenwick Island, the Discoversea Shipwreck Museum is home to fascinating wreckage artifacts. No matter what you're interested in, you can visit one of Delmarva's museums to learn about it.

Go to the Movies

When it's too cold to do anything outside, the movies is always a fun, family-friendly option. Regal Cinemas in Salisbury, and Flagship Cinemas in Ocean City are nice theaters, but some towns have small theaters offering new-release screenings for just five bucks.

Go Antique Hunting

If you love antiques, Delmarva is the place to be. Countless antique stores and thrift shops are here waiting to be explored. There is even a special roadmap of all the antique stores on Delmarva you can use to guide your treasure hunt. You can pick up your treasure map at Dave's Treasure Hunt in Frankford, DE.

Take an Art Class

Paint nights and craft classes are always happening on Delmarva. Local art leagues, restaurants, and libraries usually post information about these classes on their social media. Getting creative is a great way to beat winter blues and enjoy the cold months on Delmarva.