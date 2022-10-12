Six Must-Try Coney Island Restaurants and Bars

Photo by Marcell Viragh on Unsplash

Home to the iconic Luna Park, Coney Island is one of New York City's most interesting neighborhoods, and like many other parts of the city, it has its fair share of must-try restaurants. Some of these eateries have been around for decades. Whether you're in the mood for hot dogs or want to enjoy authentic Italian fare on the coast, Coney Island is the ultimate place to eat, drink, and be merry. Here are Coney Island's best and most famous restaurants you don't want to miss during your visit.

Totonno's Pizzeria

Nearly 100 years in the making, Tontonno's has had plenty of time to perfect their pie. This pizza parlor has seen fires, hurricanes, and plenty of rave reviews from newspapers, magazines, and loyal customers. Pop in for a piece of their signature Bianca white pie and see why Tontonno's has earned its spot on every list of Coney Island's top restaurants.

Nathan's Hotdogs

Is there anything more American than biting into a juicy, all-beef frank smothered with your favorite condiments? Paired with fries, these delicious dogs are the perfect Coney Island treat. Order a lemonade to wash it all down and cool off after a long day of fun at Luna Park.

Ruby's

If fancy's what you're looking for, you won't find it at Ruby's. But that's exactly why this historic Coney Island bar is so great. Greasy goodies like fries, burgers, onion rings, and chicken tendies are offered at reasonable prices. They also have a small selection of fried seafood. Get a slushie to go or enjoy beer, wine, and cocktails on the oceanfront.

Gargiulo's

Fine dining on Coney Island happens here. Your tuxedo-wearing server will take your order at this century-old Italian eatery. All the quintessential, traditional Italian eats are available at this landmark restaurant, and you're invited to dinner any time.

Margarita Island

Calling all party people! If you're looking for drinking, dancing, and exciting nightlife in Coney Island, Margarita Island is the place to be. This tropical tiki bar serves the best sweet concoctions, and there's always music and entertainment happening at night.

Paul's Daughter

If you get hungry while riding waves or roller coasters, you can get a pick-me-up from Paul's Daughter. The counter-serve spot's seafood, beer, burgers, and sweet treats are boardwalk staples for all Coney Island visitors.