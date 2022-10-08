Things to Do with Kids in Worcester County, MD

Photo by Power Lai on Unsplash

Small towns, peaceful scenery, and friendly locals make up Worcester County, and this family-oriented county offers plenty of fun, safe activities for kids. If you have children, you can take them out to enjoy these exciting adventures in Worcester County, MD. From getting outdoors to getting a sweet treat, there's something for everyone to enjoy in Maryland's southernmost county.

Kayaking

Bring your own kayak or rent one at the Pocomoke River Canoe Company and explore the Pocomoke River. You'll be able to spot lots of wildlife and enjoy the calming flow of the river. You can't kayak and text at the same time, so it's a great way for the whole family to unplug for a few hours.

Beach-Combing

Ocean City, Assateague, and a few small beaches like Public Landing are almost always open, and you never know what you're going to find. Pretty shells, driftwood, and glass are abundant on Worcester County beaches. While you should never take live creatures from the beach, you are certain to find hermit crabs, horseshoe crabs, jellyfish, and a variety of other sea critters hanging out on the shore.

Marty's Playland

Every kid loves the arcade, and Marty's Playland is a favorite hangout among local kids. Skeeball, video games, tickets, and cool prizes are waiting for you on the Ocean City boardwalk near the inlet. For just a few quarters, your kids can have hours of fun and select a prize of their choice with their ticket earnings.

Old Pro Golf

Old Pro Golf has multiple indoor and outdoor mini-golf locations in Ocean City, and each course has a fun theme. Tee off at the Temple of the Dragons or embark on an Undersea Adventure. Families from all over have enjoyed golfing at Old Pro for over fifty years, and your kids will love it too.

Camping

From Assateague to Shad Landing, there are multiple campgrounds in Worcester County. Whether you are seeking a totally natural escape or want to camp with modern amenities, camping is one of the best things to do with kids in Worcester County. Camp at Frontier Town to enjoy shows, shops, and a waterpark, or set up your tent in the Pocomoke River State Park to relax and enjoy nature. If you are camping in Shad Landing, you can purchase the best firewood at Woodstop, located on Worcester Highway just one mile north of the park entrance.

Fishing, Crabbing, and Clamming

Every kid needs memories of fishing on a sunny day with their parents. In Worcester County, there are plenty of places to cast a line. Crabbing and clamming are also popular, and your child will never forget the thrill of pulling up a cranky, pinching Blue crab or digging up clams fresh from the bay.

Go for Ice Cream

Island Creamery is a local favorite. Get your ice cream and wander around downtown Berlin, voted America's Coolest Small Town in 2014. Pony Tracks, Mint Chip, and Marsh Mud are my top three.

Delmarva Discovery Museum

Located in Pocomoke City, this museum is dedicated to the history and nature of Delmarva. There are plenty of kid-friendly activities including a live touch tank with interesting sea creatures. Check out the cute otters and watch them splash and play. Small children can play with toys and color in the Children's Room, while older kids can appreciate the fascinating exhibits showcasing early life on the peninsula.