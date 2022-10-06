Best of the Menu at El Maya in Pocomoke City, MD

Photo by Hybrid Storytellers on Unsplash

El Maya has only been around for a few years, but it's garnered a loyal customer base, and many people who live near Pocomoke enjoy coming here weekly. Authentic food and friendly service make El Maya a good dinner spot any night of the week. Here are a few of the menu items you have to try.

Pollo Tropical

This healthy option features a tender, perfectly-seasoned grilled chicken breast topped with fresh mango salsa. On the side, filling rice and beans, fresh tomato, lettuce, and cold sour cream work to create a colorful, delicious meal.

Hawaiian Fajitas

If you ever dreamed of eating your dinner out of a pineapple, now you can. Steak, chicken, shrimp, and other essential fajita toppings taste even better with this tropical twist. Warm tortillas, fresh guac, rice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and beans are served with it, so be prepared to have leftovers.

Fresh Guacamole

With a stone mortar and pestle, your friendly server will turn avocados into amazing guac right in front of you. This tableside preparation makes the finished guac even more enticing. Dip crunchy tortilla chips or top your tacos, burritos, and fajitas with this green delicacy.

El Maya Steak

The El Maya Steak is by far the most filling menu option, and one of the most delicious. Rib eye steak and juicy shrimp are served with rice, beans, pico, guac, and warm tortillas. Eat the steak separately or wrap all your ingredients in the tortilla for a tasty combination of flavors and textures.

Crab Quesadilla

All the quesadillas here are good, but the crab quesadilla offers a sweet and savory flavor that's hard to beat. Inside the warm tortilla, juicy crab meat, cheese, and grilled veggies create a healthy, satisfying treat. On the side, you get rice, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing for dipping.