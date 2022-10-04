Four Fantastic Places to Get Crispy, Juicy Fried Chicken on Delmarva

Photo by Brian Chan on Unsplash

If you live on the Eastern Shore, you know just how central fried chicken is to the area's food culture. Around here, fried chicken ranks just as high as steamed Blue crabs, and you will often find them served together during the summer. While crabs are a little bit more of a treat, fried chicken is a regular dietary staple for Delmarva residents. Here's where you can get your fill of the crispiest, juiciest chicken this area has to offer.

Chicken Man

Anyone in Snow Hill swears Chicken Man has the best fried chicken in the entire world. This tiny convenience store on Market Street offers fried chicken by the piece and several platter options. The employees are very friendly, and they are always bringing up hot chicken fresh from the fryer. The golden, crunchy skin is a delicious barrier encasing sweet, juicy tender meat. Grab some tater wedges and a soda, and you've got yourself a meal.

Dayton's

In Salisbury, you will ironically find the best fried chicken right next to a Royal Farms. Dayton's is a family-style restaurant serving delicious breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and the fried chicken is one of the tastiest things on their menu. It tastes just perfect paired with mashed potatoes and turnip greens. Get an eight-piece to-go for a family dinner or stop in for a two-piece lunch.

Temperanceville Flea Market

Down in Virginia, you'll find perfect fried chicken in an unlikely place. The Shore Flea Market in Temperanceville is open Saturday and Sunday, and it's the only place where you can shop and eat fried chicken at the same time. Browse indoor and outdoor tables before heading to the cafeteria. They have several menu options, but you don't want to miss their fried chicken and crinkle-cut fries.

Barbley's Restaurant

In Newark, this country-style restaurant's fried chicken is a hit with all the locals. It's a bit on the pricey side, but the portions are generous and the service is very friendly. If you are looking for a nice place to enjoy fried chicken as a family, you'll love eating Barbley's chicken in their adorable country dining room.