Where to Get Homestyle Comfort Food Near Worcester County, MD

Photo by Rumman Amin on Unsplash

Cold weather is on its way, and nothing tastes better than warm, homemade comfort food when the temperatures start to drop. Chicken soup, mashed potatoes, fried chicken, and pot roasts are comfort food staples, and you don't have to spend hours in the kitchen to enjoy them for dinner. These local restaurants near Worcester County have your favorite meals ready for pick-up or dine-in.

Barbley's

Located in Newark just off Route 113, this family-owned restaurant is a local favorite. At Barbley's fried chicken, stuffed pork chops, flounder, ribs, homemade pies, and country fixin's are served in a wood-floor dining room that feels like Grandma's porch. Antique glassware is piled high on the shelves, and friendly servers make their way around wooden tables to take orders. It has a Cracker Barrel feel, but the food is way better. Currently, Barbely's is only open two evenings per week. Demand for seating is high, so you definitely have to make a reservation if you want to dine in.

Red Roof

This no-frills family diner operates out of Pocomoke's former Pizza Hut building. Anything you could ever want to eat (fine dining excluded) is available here. Chicken, steak, pizza, salads, wraps, and plenty of tasty sides can be mixed and matched to satisfy your cravings. the coffee here is delicious, the fries are always crispy, and best of all, you get huge portions at generous prices. May I recommend the chicken tender basket? The turkey and stuffing entree is also a hit. No matter what you order, there is a 99.9% chance you will have leftovers.

Dayton's

Dayton's is just a few miles outside of Worcester County sitting along Route 12 in Salisbury, but it had to be included on this list. Here you'll find all the traditional comfort foods, but the main attraction here is the fried chicken. It's crispy, juicy, and piping hot, perfect for dipping in mashed potatoes with gravy. They also have daily specials and homemade desserts, so there's always something new to try.