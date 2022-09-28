Salisbury, MD

Best of the Menu at Viet Taste in Salisbury, MD

Despite popular opinion, there are plenty of places to get a tasty bite to eat on the Eastern Shore, you just have to know where to look. Most of the time, the places with the best food are the ones with a barely-noticeable storefront and a half-working website. Viet Taste in Salisbury is no exception. Getting food here is like getting a warm, comforting hug. Here are my favorite menu items that I've tried so far. I'm sure you will love them too.

Beef Skewers

The beef skewers come with glass noodles, but I highly recommend swapping those out for rice. The savory, tender beef has to be paired with lettuce and a sprinkle of crushed peanuts on top, so be sure to ask for that when you order. Don't forget the fish sauce for dipping the meat and soaking your sticky rice. This dish will fill you up without weighing you down and keep you craving more. It's safest to get two orders so you don't have to drive back to the restaurant the same day for more.

Shrimp Summer Rolls with Spicy Peanut Sauce

The fact I ate four of these in one sitting yesterday was the inspo for writing this article. That should tell you just how good they are. These rolls are the ultimate healthy meal. Fresh jumbo shrimp, vermicelli, and lettuce are wrapped in rice paper and served with a slightly spicy, chunky peanut sauce that's just perfect. I love the cold, refreshing taste and texture of this dish. If I didn't live 30 minutes away from the restaurant, I wouldn't probably order them every day.

Pho Noodle Soup

Pho is a staple of Vietnamese cuisine, and Viet Taste does it perfectly. Chicken, beef, seafood, tripe, and veggie pho are all available for you to try. It's the perfect sick day meal and a wonderful warm-up companion for any chilly day. Best of all, the portion size is huge, so you'll definitely have leftovers.

