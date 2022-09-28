Pumpkin Patches Near Worcester County, MD You and the Kids Will Love

Photo by author

It's that time of year when leaves fall, the weather cools down, and pumpkins become ready to be picked from the patch. Going to a pumpkin patch or pumpkin market is a tried and true autumnal tradition that never gets old. Here are a few places near Worcester County where you can go out and harvest the perfect pumpkin for decorating, carving, or pie-baking. Grab your favorite cardigan and head out to these local pumpkin patches and farm markets this season.

M.C. Vessey Orchard

Apple trees are the pride and joy of Vessey Orchard, but they have a spacious pumpkin patch popping with perfect orange pumpkins. Grab some gloves and gardening shears before heading out with your wagon to select your favorite gourds. Once your pumpkin picking is complete, head back to the market to pay and cool off with an apple slushie. With a small gift shop, pretty produce selection, and plenty of spots for photos, Vessey is one of the best pumpkin patches for kids.

Adkins Farm Market

Adkins has a pick-your-own patch, and they also offer a massive selection of pre-picked pumpkins and gourds in all shapes, sizes, and colors. More than just a place to buy gorgeous pumpkins, Adkins is the most kid-friendly farm market around. The giant corn maze is the main attraction each fall, and kids love playing on the slides and tunnels in the play area. Your favorite fall flowers and plants can be found here, and the market is an ideal place to take fall photos.

Mr. Pepper's Pumpkin Patch

Located in Delaware, Mr. Pepper's is a bit of a drive from Worcester County, but it's well worth it. This pumpkin patch was the destination of many elementary school fall field trips, and it's still one of the best places to go pumpkin picking on the Eastern Shore. This family-friendly farm has an annual corn maze and hayrides during the fall season that folks of all ages love. If you're looking for fall vibes, Mr. Pepper's Pumpkin Patch has them.