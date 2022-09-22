The Best of the Menu at Oaked 110 in Snow Hill, MD

Oaked 110 is Snow Hill's main place for locals to hang out, drink, enjoy live entertainment, and get a nice meal out. Whether you are here on Sunday morning or a Tuesday afternoon, there's always something delicious and unique on Oaked's menu. Here are a few of the restaurant's special menu items you definitely have to try.

Chicken Cracklins

Have you ever wished you could order fried chicken without the chicken? Well, now you can! These fresh, hot, and crispy fried chicken skins are perfectly crunchy and seasoned to order. After all, the skin is the best part of the chicken anyway.

White Wine Scallops

Oaked's white wine scallops are a personal favorite of mine because they have such a wonderful texture and flavor. The entree comes with a fresh salad and a tasty side to make a filling, healthy meal.

Fruity Pebbles French Toast

On the breakfast menu, this colorful option is bursting with sweetness. Cereal-coated french toast topped with fruity pebble butter and powdered sugar is served with warm breakfast potatoes. It's the perfect breakfast for kids or anyone with a sweet tooth.

Chicken Breakfast Bowl

Who says chicken can't be on the breakfast menu? This option features crispy chicken bites and tater tots loaded with cheesy, gooey scrambled eggs. Quite possibly the best breakfast in town.

Loaded Ultimate Fries

These parmesan truffle fries taste exactly like the ones I ate in Nashville. High praise.

Smoked Whiskey Burger

Oaked's signature menu item. There are many burgers in Worcester County, but this one wins first place. The beer-battered onion rings and whiskey grill sauce take this burger to the next level.