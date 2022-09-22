Four Perfect Places to Picnic in Snow Hill, MD

If you love spending time outdoors, what better way to enjoy nature than heading out for a relaxing picnic lunch? All you need is a blanket, basket, some goodies, and a quiet, safe spot to sit. Here are five perfect picnic spots in Snow Hill where you can enjoy your outdoor lunch with a view.

Byrd Park

Whether you want to sit in a sunny patch of grass or at a table under the pavilion, you can watch the soothing flow of the Pocomoke River while picnicking in Byrd Park. After lunch, you can take a brief walk on the short trail or try catch and release fishing. There is also a playground for the kiddos.

Sturgis Park

Snow Hill's other park is located right on the river bank across from the library. You can have your picnic under the pavilion or on the dock. Watch cute ducks swimming, fish jumping, and boats passing by under the drawbridge. It's quiet and mostly unoccupied during weekdays, so you will be able to enjoy a peaceful picnic.

Snow Hill Library's Garden

This is my favorite spot to go for a picnic in Snow Hill. Located in the back of the library, the garden is a safe and secluded retreat from the world. I bring my lunch here all the time and enjoy being surrounded by pretty plants. Occasionally there will be people coming in and out of the building through the back doors, but some days I've stayed there for hours without seeing another human being. Check out a good book and take it out to the garden to read while you have lunch.

Public Landing

Head over to Public Landing for a bayside picnic in the sand or on the boardwalk. Here you get a perfect view of Assateague Island and a refreshing breeze, and best of all, you don't have to pay to get on the beach. Public Landing can be a bit crowded during the summer, but you'll have plenty of space to yourself if you come on a weekday. If you like observing wildlife, you will love it here. Just don't let the seagulls steal your sandwich!