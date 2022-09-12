Three Safe Places to Walk in Worcester County, MD

Walking can help relieve boredom and stress. It's a great way to stay healthy and kill time. If you love your evening strolls as much as I do, you may be on the hunt for new places to go for a walk. Here are a few of the best places in Worcester County to enjoy a relaxing, safe walk.

Public Landing Pier and Beach

This small subcommunity of Snow Hill is located on Chincoteague Bay and is 100% walkable. With plenty of parking available and clean portable restrooms, it's the perfect place for a spontaneous stroll. Friendly neighbors love walking their dogs and riding their golf carts as the sun sets behind the boat ramp. In the summer, it's common to see families enjoying fishing and crabbing on the pier. Local photographers regularly host photoshoots on the small beach, and kids love playing in the sand. The area is very quiet, well-lit, and safe for anyone who wants to enjoy waterfront walking.

Town of Snow Hill

With a positive police presence and plenty of good-hearted people, I consider the Town of Snow Hill to be a very safe place to walk, especially during the day. Parking is available behind Oaked 110 in the large lot, and you can head down Green Street directly into downtown from there. Even if the shops are closed, the town has plenty of public outdoor seating where you can stop and take a break. Historic buildings and homes dot the streets of Snow Hill, and walking along the river is always relaxing.

Taylor Landing Road

In Girdletree, you can park at Taylor Landing and take a quick stroll along the bay before heading down this quiet country road. Taylor Landing road is entirely residential, so it's pretty safe to walk. However, it does see quite a bit of traffic in the mornings and evenings as residents head to and from work. Stay alert and wear bright-colored clothing while walking on this road. If you go for a walk on Taylor Landing Road, you can expect to see lots of local wildlife, especially during the spring and summer months.