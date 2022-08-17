Where to Enjoy Sushi Near Salisbury, MD

When it comes to sushi in Salisbury, MD, everyone has their favorite place to get their fix. Personally, no place outshines the sushi at Lin's Asian Cusine in Pocomoke, but I've mentioned them in previous articles. If you find yourself craving sushi in Salisbury, here are my top three places to get sushi in Salisbury, MD.

East Moon Japanese Steakhouse

I ordered the sashimi appetizer at East Moon and had to stop myself from licking the plate clean. This place is popular for its hibachi, but I found the sushi to be just as irresistible. I also had the clear soup, which doesn't sound the least bit appetizing, but it's the perfect companion for the sashimi appetizer I mentioned. All the classic sushi rolls are served here, but the specialty Sunshine roll and Fire Cracker roll and just *chef's kiss.

Ginger House

I loved this place as a kid back when it was Imperial Gallery, and I still come here every year on my birthday to get a fried, whole Peking Duck. The sushi at Ginger House is absolutely phenomenal, and the dining room is gorgeous. Every plate and drink comes out of the kitchen looking almost too pretty to eat, but you'll be dying to dig in before you can get an Instagram-worthy pic. My first instinct is to order the love boat, but you will love anything from this menu. Ginger House never disappoints.

Ikebana

Most people agree that Ikebana offers the best sushi in Salisbury, and although it's been a few years since I've eaten here, I can clearly remember being blown away by the polite service, upscale dining atmosphere, and undeniably delicious sushi entrees. At Ikebana, you can choose from a long list of specialty rolls or order sushi a la carte to get exactly what you want. Sushi entrees come with soup and salad to give you a complete, filling, healthy meal. You can also order bento boxes, teriyaki dishes, and hibachi if you want something heavy to go with your sushi.