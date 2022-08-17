Four Ways to Enjoy the Great Outdoors in Worcester County

With miles of pristine Atlantic coastline, winding rivers and creeks, bays, and forests, Worcester County is surrounded by nature, making it an excellent venue for outdoor activities. If you're looking for ways to spend more time outdoors, here are a few fun, affordable ideas you can enjoy alone or with family.

Attend an Outdoor Concert or Event

Worcester County's Recreation and Parks Department is currently hosting a summer concert series in Ocean Pines at the White Horse Park pavilion. The Worcester County Public Libraries also hold exciting and educational outdoor events year-round. Fairs, festivals, and farmer's markets are always taking place in Worcester County. You can find events listed on this website, on the Worcester County Library website, and on the towns' Facebook pages and websites.

Explore the River

Nothing will put your mind at ease more than a peaceful kayaking trip down the Pocomoke River. You can rent a canoe or kayak in Snow Hill from the Pocomoke River Canoe Company and head southwest. Make a pit stop at Shad Landing or Milburn Landing for a laid-back picnic lunch. You'll be able to spot lots of wildlife, get some exercise, and soak up the summer sun while exploring one of Worcester County's most important waterways.

Enjoy the Parks

Each town in Worcester County has at least one park where you can walk, rest, and enjoy a picnic. Most of the parks also have play areas for kids so they can burn some energy while you relax on the bench. Take a gentle walk along the river in Byrd Park or check out the walking trails in Heron Park in Berlin. If you are interested in camping, the Pocomoke Forest State Park is Worcester County's best camping destination. Photography, birding, sports, fishing, and other recreational activities can be enjoyed in Worcester County's parks.

Spend a Day at the Beach

This list wouldn't be complete without mentioning Worcester County's beaches. Ocean City and Assateague Island are two wonderful places to go for a beach day, but smaller beaches along the bay are just as enjoyable and far less crowded. Public Landing in Snow Hill has a small beach area and a nice pier for fishing and crabbing, and there are countless other beaches accessible by boat.