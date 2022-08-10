How to Experience Worcester County, Maryland From a Local's Perspective

I've lived in Worcester County all my life, with the exception of three years in my early twenties spent in Newport News, Virginia. Since I moved back to Snow Hill, I've become more aware of all the amazing things this area has to offer. If you're planning a visit to the area, here are my personal recommendations for how you can experience Worcester County from a local perspective.

Where to Eat

From sushi to burgers, Worcester County has it all. Between Ocean City and Berlin, there are so many unique local restaurants serving all kinds of delicious food. However, Pocomoke and Snow Hill also have restaurants that are definitely worth visiting. In Pocomoke, I love going to Lin's Asian Cusine for sushi and lo mein, and Red Roof has huge portions of comfort food at very affordable prices. Oaked 110 in Snow Hill is the perfect place for date night and enjoying local, live entertainment.

Places to Shop

Snow Hill is loaded with shops selling toys, antiques, clothes, art, and more. You could spend hours shopping for yourself and buying gifts for others while supporting these small local businesses. Head north to Berlin, and you'll find dozens of boutiques, antique stores, and art galleries waiting to be explored. If you're looking for something mainstream, you can browse the outlets at White Marlin Mall in West Ocean City.

Hang Out with the Locals

If you want to get to know the locals of Worcester County, there are only a few places that most tourists haven't discovered, and one of them is Timeless Tavern. The clientele at Timeless is a mix of locals from Stockton, Pocomoke, and Girdletree, along with a group of regulars from Captain's Cove. This no-frills bar is small and friendly enough that you can feel instantly at home. Grab a beer and put your name on the whiteboard to claim your spot in the next game of pool. If you happen to stop in, tell them I sent you.

Recreation & Activities

In the summer, there is no shortage of fun activities to enjoy in Worcester County. Crabbing, fishing, and clamming are a few of the most popular things to do. You can enjoy the beaches at Assateague and Ocean City, visit the boardwalk, and explore the Pocomoke River by canoe. (You can rent one here.) A lot of the action happens in Ocean City, but the southern part of the county has several small beaches and campsites where you can enjoy our nature without the crowds. Public Landing in Snow Hill has a beautiful pier and Pavillion where you can fish, crab, and picnic. There's also a small beach open to the public seven days a week.

Historic Sites

I'm not much of a history buff, but for those of you who are, there are plenty of historically significant places to visit in Worcester County. Furnace Town, the Julia A. Purnell Museum, and the Atlantic Hotel are just a few of them.

Events

There is always something happening in Worcester County, especially during the summer. One of my favorite events is First Friday in Snow Hill. There's live music, craft vendors, food, beer, and games. Annual events include the Blessing of the Combines in August, the Fiddler's Convention in Berlin, the Worcester County Fair, and so many more. The local libraries and towns often host movie nights and concerts in the park, so it's best to check the towns' Facebook pages for upcoming events. The towns also host weekly farmer's markets if you want to meet local farmers and artisans.