Places to Enjoy a Steak Dinner in Salisbury, MD

I like a steak dinner as much as the next person. In my house growing up, New York strip ruled supreme, and we always had baked potatoes and salad to boot. Throwing a steak in the skillet is no big chore, and is there anything easier to make than potatoes? However, you can't beat a grilled steak, and as someone who isn't inclined to use a grill on her own, I like to venture out to Salisbury every now and then to get my fix. Here are a few places near Salisbury where you can enjoy a steak dinner as recommended by myself and other locals.

Sobo's Wine Beerstro

Okay, this place is so not talked about enough! Sobo's collaborates with local waterman, farmers, and brewers to bring unbelievable taste and freshness to their menu. At Sobo's food isn't just food, it's an artistic experience you're supposed to savor and enjoy. As far as steaks go, the Cast Iron Filet Mignon comes with creamed spinach and whipped gold potatoes, creating an exceptional flavor combination and a filling dinner. Enjoy it with a red from Sobo's extensive wine list or your favorite local craft beer.

Market Street Inn

Market Street Inn is a classy, waterfront restaurant by day and a hopping place to party by night. As one of Salisbury's most popular restaurants, you'll have no trouble finding reasons to keep coming back here. But enough about the restaurant. What about the steak, you ask? You will be able to choose either the Black & Bleu New York Strip or the Filet Mignon, each served with fresh, roasted asparagus and mashed potatoes. If you've ever wanted to order tequila shots during an upscale dining experience, Market Street makes that possible. (But you didn't hear it from me!)

Tokyo Steakhouse

If you haven't been to Tokyo Steakhouse, I highly suggest you visit this locally-owned Japanese restaurant. At Tokyo Steakhouse, you shouldn't expect a solid slab of meat served with simple white potatoes and a bland steamed veggie. It's a hibachi joint, so you can have your cake and eat it too, meaning you get dinner and a show. The chefs will prepare your meal in front of you so you don't even have to cut it yourself. Just sit back, relax, and enjoy beautifully seasoned steak options paired with fresh seafood, tender rice, and well-seasoned grilled produce. Good luck trying to catch the shrimp in your mouth.