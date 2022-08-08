Camping on Assateague Island? Here's What to Expect

Assateague Island provides a beautiful setting for camping. The roar of the Atlantic, the salt air, and the diverse wildlife make it one of the best places on Delmarva to get away from it all and reconnect with nature. If you are planning a camping trip on Assateague, here are a few things you must know to be prepared and have a safe, relaxing experience.

Let's Address the Horse in the Room

As cute and remarkable as they may be, ponies are not allowed to be touched, enticed, or fed. Assateague regulations require you to maintain a distance of at least 40 feet from the horses at all times. Horses are very attracted to people food, so be sure to keep your goodies secured in a hard-sided cooler, vehicle, or camper at all times. Assateague horses kick and bite, so it's in your best interest to simply observe them from a distance.

Bring Your Furry Friends

Like many campgrounds, Assateague happily welcomes dogs as long as they are secured on a leash. As long as you clean up after your pet, they are certainly welcome to come with you on your camping trip.

Gather 'Round the Campfire

There are few things in this life more relaxing than a beach bonfire. But before you can start roasting marshmallows, there are a few rules and regs for campfires on Assateague. Campfire wood must be purchased within 50 miles of Assateague, or you can collect dead wood from the park. You have to keep your fire within the provided fire ring and completely extinguish it with water when you are done.

Enjoying the Park

Fishing, clamming, crabbing, and shell-collecting are extremely popular on Delmarva, and all of these exciting activities are allowed on Assateague. Regulations change frequently, so be sure to check in with a park ranger to get the size limits before heading out. You can also bike, canoe, kayak, hike, and even hunt. If you love photography, your camping trip will present countless photo ops. A complete list of activities available on Assateague can be found here.

Driving on the Beach

Assateague Island has a designated zone for over sand vehicles. You need a special permit to access this zone, and you can read more about that here.

Camping is only available on the Maryland side of Assateague. For a complete list of rules and regulations, visit Assateague's page on the National Park Service website.