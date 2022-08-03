You'll Love These Chinese Restaurants in Wicomico County, MD

Katie Cherrix

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Y8zn_0h3c8r7y00
Photo by Zhouxing Lu on Unsplash

If you love Chinese food, you'll be pleased to know that Wicomico County has countless restaurants with your favorite dishes available for dine-in, carry-out, or buffet-style. Whether you're craving a light, healthy sushi plate paired with a bowl of miso soup or a filling, satisfying heap of noodles and a side of gyoza, there's something for everyone to enjoy at these Chinese restaurants in Wicomico County, MD.

Asian Taste- Salisbury

College students at Salisbury University have easy access to this simple eatery serving Chinese, Japanese, hibachi, and sushi made with fresh, delicious ingredients. Located next to Rise Up Coffee, Asian Taste is a popular spot for to-go lunch and late-night take-out. Classic comfort foods like egg rolls, dumplings, and fried rice are available along with seafood dishes, Thai entrees, chef's specials, and more. No matter what you order, you'll want to make Asian Taste your go-to spot for Chinese in Salisbury.

Ginger House-Salisbury

Walk through embellished palace doors to enjoy fresh sushi and your favorite Chinese dishes in a sleek, colorful atmosphere at Ginger House. Japanese appetizers, sushi boats, and desserts come well-plated and beautifully garnished. At Ginger House, you can enjoy noodles, dumplings, hot pot dishes, fresh seafood, and unique drinks for a complete culinary experience that delights the senses.

Lucky Star-Fruitland

At Lucky Star, you can enjoy a casual, delicious dinner with your family. With countless Chinese, Japanese, and sushi options to choose from, you'll be able to sample dishes made with fresh ingredients and traditional spices used in Asian cooking. Refreshing sushi, filling noodle dishes, and tasty entrees loaded with tender proteins and veggies are waiting for you to enjoy here. It's the perfect place to have dinner after bowling next door at Southbound Lanes or shopping across the street at Walmart.

Asian House-Delmar

Head north a bit, and you'll find Asian House located in Delmar. Locals love coming here weekly for dinner to enjoy delicious food in a beautiful dining room. Colorful plates of sushi, curry dishes, noodles, are artistically plated and pleasing to the eye. Every aspect of your experience at Asian House was designed to be relaxing and enjoyable, so come here for lunch or dinner to savor the best Asian cuisine on the Maryland-Delaware border.

