Local Subs and Sandwich Shops in Ocean City, Maryland

Out of all the amazing food available in Ocean City, sometimes a cold sub or sandwich is just what you need. Subs are the perfect quick meal and great picnic companions. Whether you're on your lunch break or headed to the beach, here are four local sub shops in Ocean City where you can order delicious sandwiches made with the freshest ingredients.

Tommy's Sub Shop

You'll find this no-frills sub shop on Philadelphia Avenue serving pizza, subs, ice cream, and seafood. Owned and operated by Tommy Zacharopoulos, Tommy's Sub Shop offers an extensive selection of sandwiches, gyros, burgers, and cold cuts. Turkey, meatball, cheese steak, and Italian subs are popular favorites, and Tommy's customers love the crab cakes. You can even get falafel and souvlaki at this locally-loved shop. Sit down and enjoy your food in the restaurant or take it to-go and have a beach picnic.

Fat Daddy's

Fat Daddy's is Ocean City's favorite place to go for subs, pizza, wings, and salad. Family-owned and founded in 1985, the staff at Fat Daddy's is on a mission to provide delicious, fresh food at prices everyone can afford. If you're in the mood to kick back with a draft beer and a tasty sub, look no further than this Ocean City mainstay. Fat Daddy's also offers carryout, so you can take your favorite subs, wings, and salads down to the beach. Locals love the Grilled Hawaiian, Mexican Cheesesteak, and Black Angus Cheeseburger subs. Pair it with an appetizer like rockfish tenders, calamari, or crab crunchers for a unique meal inspired by local flavors.

Anthony's Carryout

If you're looking for a place to grab food to-go, Anthony's has delicious subs, satisfying breakfasts, perfect pizzas, and crispy fried chicken. At this counter-serve sub shop, specialty sandwiches and hoagies are piled high with tender meats and fresh veggies on soft bread. This place has been open since 1954 and is still going strong. If you need food for a picnic or simply want to savor a tasty sub, Anthony's has you covered. Local Tip: Get the roast beef sandwich. Anthony's is known for it.

DeVito's

Italian-style subs are the star of the show at DeVito's. In this restaurant, food is an expression of love. Signature subs are piled high with Italian meats, high-quality veggies, and melted cheese. One bite, and you'll see why this shop is one of the best places to get subs in Ocean City. This Italian eatery has been around since 1934, and with food created with family traditions, everyone who visits Devito's can get a taste of the Old World without having to leave the beach.