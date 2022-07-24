Locals Love These Steakhouses in Ocean City, Maryland

There's nothing like a juicy steak for dinner, especially when it's paired with delicious sides, your favorite drink, and cooked exactly the way you like it. If you're looking for a place to enjoy a steak dinner, here are a few locally-owned places in Ocean City that won't disappoint.

Cowboy Coast Saloon and Roadhouse

Cowboy Coast brings a taste of Texas to Ocean City. Enjoy a hand-cut sirloin, porterhouse, New York Strip, filet, or ribeye cooked to your preferred temperature in an al fresco dining area. After making your steak selection, you can pick two sides to accompany it. Beans, mashed potatoes, corn, and other western-inspired choices are always on the menu. Grab a beer and savor your meal while enjoying live music and an upbeat atmosphere.

Coastal Smokehouse

Premium steaks, seafood, and chef's sides are served in a contemporary dining room at Coastal Smokehouse. This steakhouse is new to Ocean City, and with a mission to bring fine dining, high-quality service, and delicious food to its guests, Coastal Smokehouse is the perfect place to enjoy a meal with friends and family. The menu is quite impressive, with options like barbecue, burgers, fried delights, seafood platters, and much more, but steaks and bourbon are the true shining stars here. Pair your steak with any of the side dishes, or opt to add on a crab cake or grilled shrimp for a perfect plate of surf and turf.

The Bonfire Restaurant

The Bonfire Restaurant is an Ocean City favorite, and it isn't hard to see why. This local mainstay has been serving the best seafood and prime rib since 1973 in a beautifully decorated dining atmosphere. On the a la carte menu, prime rib and boneless ribeye are your two choices for steak, but the buffet has an endless bounty of prime rib, barbecue, chicken, seafood, soups, salads, and side dishes. With so many options for proteins, soups, and sides, it will be hard to have room left to visit the dessert buffet. Visit once and you will see why The Bonfire Restaurant has earned the title of Best Buffet in Ocean City for the past seven years.