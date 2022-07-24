Your Guide to Chinese Food in Worcester County, Maryland

There are millions of Chinese restaurants across America, and there are so many amazing places to eat this comforting cuisine right here in Worcester County. Between Pocomoke and Ocean City, here are just a few of the best Chinese restaurants in the area. Whether you're craving fresh sushi, dumplings, or noodle dishes, this is where you can get your fix in Worcester County, Maryland.

Lin's Asian Cuisine- Pocomoke City

Japanese and Chinese delights are served in a quiet, soothing dining room at Lin's Asian Cuisine. Tasteful decor and a super polite staff make the experience extra pleasant, and the food is always delicious. The tuna rolls, sushi sashimi deluxe, and miso soup are my personal favorites, and the menu is quite extensive. Chinese comfort dishes served in large portions are made with tender proteins, excellent spice combos, fluffy fried rice, and beautiful vegetables. Try the Maryland or Pocomoke roll with a side order of gyoza and a mug of hot tea.

Sue's Asian Cuisine- Ocean Pines

Sushi, Japanese, and Chinese dishes are perfectly executed every time at Sue's Asian Cuisine. At Sue's, you'll be able to enjoy your meal in a quiet, clean dining area with Asian-inspired decor and wood accents. With a large selection to choose from, there is truly something for everyone to enjoy here. Whether you order a Chinese Lunch Platter or a Japanese dish, the portions are always generous. When it comes to sushi, Sue's ensures freshness and flavor in each piece.

Golden Garden- Pocomoke City

Golden Garden has a small seating area, but this is the ideal place to order Chinese takeout in Pocomoke. All your favorite Chinese and Cantonese dishes come in large portions at a reasonable price at this downtown eatery. Crispy, fat eggrolls, warm soups, and perfect crab rangoons will ramp up your appetite before getting to the main courses. Noodles, rice, and veggies prove to be the perfect companions for expertly-prepared chicken, pork, and beef. The service is friendly and quick, so you won't have to wait long for your order.

OC Chopsticks- West Ocean City

As with most things on the northern end of the county, OC Chopsticks is sleek, modern, and upscale. OC Chopsticks offers everything you would expect from a Chinese restaurant, along with many unique offerings like the Dinosaur Egg, tuna creations, a wider range of seafood options, and sushi rolls inspired by local traditions. Drunken noodles are also available at this Asian bistro where tradition and innovation unite.