Where to Eat Burgers Near Salisbury, Maryland

Whether you're craving a single patty with cheese or a triple-decker heart attack on a bun with all the fixings, Salisbury and the surrounding area has some of the juiciest, tastiest burgers you'll ever have the pleasure of biting into. If you're looking for a place to get your burger fix, check out these places in and around Salisbury you'll want to visit more than once.

Roadie Joe's

Roadie Joe's is one of Salisbury's most exciting hangouts, and their burgers are to die for. The classic burger is hard to beat, but Roadie's also offers a meatless Beyond Burger, and their specialty Bang Bang burger, a 1/2 pound steak patty piled high with jalapenos, peppered bacon, and fried onion. Paired with beach fries and your favorite cold beer, the burgers at Roadie's are hard to beat. Best of all, you can enjoy live entertainment and trivia if you are dining on certain nights of the week.

Oaked 110

Head south down Route 12 to Snow Hill, and you'll find Oaked 110, the town's liveliest spot for eating, drinking, and entertainment. Burgers are by no means the focus at this busy bar, but their Smoked Whiskey Burger, along with the fun dining atmosphere, make Oaked a great place to enjoy a juicy patty near Salisbury. On the Smoked Whiskey Burger, gooey cheddar cheese, beer battered onion rings, and Oaked's Whiskey Grill Sauce create a mouth-watering combination. Pair it with a local craft beer or a smoked margarita.

Burg3r Bros

Back in Salisbury, this unassuming shack serves up delicious double deckers loaded with your favorite toppings. At Burg3r Bros, you'll find 16 types of burgers available, all served on fresh brioche buns with a side of fries. Whether you choose the spicy Cowboy Burger or a simple single-patty, you'll be delighted by the flavor, freshness, and tenderness of the ground beef creations at Burg3r Bros. They even have chicken-based burgers, a Rueben burger, Italian burger, and several other unique offerings. Pair it with a milkshake, and you're in for a tasty treat you'll want to enjoy again and again.

Back Street Grill

Home of the Build Your Own Burger, Back Street is undoubtedly one of the best places to get a burger in Salisbury. It starts off with your meat selection. Will you be having a beef or veggie patty? From there, you'll select your temperature, cheese, and toppings to craft a burger that's perfectly tailored to your taste. Order a side of boardwalk fries and your favorite cocktail for a complete meal that will leave you 100% satisfied.