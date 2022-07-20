Your Guide to Day-Drinking in Ocean City, Maryland

Ah, good old-fashioned day drinking. There's nothing like sitting on the beach by the ocean, soaking up the sun, cold drink in hand. When you're on vacation in Ocean City, it's always a good time to crack open a cold one or mix up your favorite concoction. You'll find no shortage of bars in the area serving your favorite libations around the clock. Here are a few of the best places to day drink in Ocean City. Best of all, they are all located on the beach, so you can enjoy the sand and saltwater while you sip away the day.

Macky's

Enjoy daily Happy Hour drinks and pub food on a private beach from 3-6 pm at Macky's Bayside Bar and Grill. This laid-back bar welcomes dogs, so you can bring your furry best friend to relax with you. Order pizza and beer, jerk chicken and a frozen margarita, or a seafood entree paired with a nice glass of wine. Premium cocktails, buckets, and shots are available for you to indulge in all day long.

Lenny's

American comfort classics and tropical drinks are served underneath the shade of pretty palm trees at Lenny's Beach Bar and Grill. With the beach and ocean just steps away from your table, Lenny's is the ideal spot for day drinking in Ocean City. Frozen libations, daiquiris, margaritas, fruity concoctions, and ice-cold beer are here to help you relax, unwind, and beat the heat. Salads, small plates, and sandwiches are waiting on deck if you get in the mood to much.

Coconut's

Tucked away in the sand dunes and surrounded by tropical flora, Coconuts is an oasis for daytime relaxation and enjoyment located in the Castle in the Sand Hotel. Have a seat under a red and white umbrella, make your drink selection, and enjoy live music under the sun. If you don't want to sit at a table, you can claim a spot on the beach and have your food and drinks brought out to you by the friendly service staff. If you are staying at the Castle in the Sand Hotel, you can order drinks from the pool if the beach isn't your thing.

Seacrets

If you don't mind the crowd, Seacrets is the top venue for day drinking in Ocean City. This famous bar makes its own rum and offers a huge drink selection. While most bars require shirts and shoes, you can enjoy this beach bar in your bathing suit before 6 pm. Sit in the bay at a high-top table, enjoy live music, and savor Jamaican-inspired dishes at this sand-floor party palace.