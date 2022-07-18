Your Guide to Local Restaurants Near Ocean City, Maryland

If you're visiting Ocean City in the summer, it can be hard to find a restaurant that isn't busy. If you don't mind driving a few extra miles, there are some amazing local restaurants just outside of Ocean City that have delicious food, friendly service, and most importantly, available seating with shorter wait times. Here are a few restaurants near Ocean City, Maryland you'll want to visit again.

Sue's Asian Cuisine- Ocean Pines, Maryland

Fresh sushi and warm Chinese comfort food are served by a friendly staff in a beautiful dining room at Sue's Asian Cuisine. On the sushi menu, you'll be able to select classic options like the Philadelphia or California roll, or you can be adventurous and try out locally inspired creations like the Pocomoke, Ocean Pines, and Maryland rolls. All your Chinese favorites like lo mein, beef and broccoli, fried rice, crab rangoons, chow mein, and egg rolls are available here. If you get a craving for Chinese while staying in Ocean City, Sue's is worth the drive.

Doyle's- Selbyville, Delaware

More than just a delicious place to dine, Doyle's is a unique historic landmark with an interesting story to tell. The restaurant is a Silk City diner car brought to Selbyville in 1950, and since its arrival, the place has seen many changes. What started as a gathering place for members of the poultry industry evolved into a well-loved diner with almost all of the original 1950s decor and furnishings still intact. At Doyle's, you can enjoy home-cooked breakfast, lunch, and dinner. In the morning, fluffy pancakes, sweet French toast, eggs cooked your way, and an array of breakfast meats pair perfectly with a hot cup of coffee or chilled orange juice. On the lunch and dinner menu, pork chops, steaks, fried chicken, pasta, subs, and seafood options will leave you feeling full and satisfied.

Abi's Diner-Ocean Pines, Maryland

If you're looking for a casual place to enjoy a sit-down meal as a family, you'll love the relaxed, comfortable atmosphere at Abi's Diner. Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, there is something for everyone, including a no-fuss kid's menu with options like Spongebob chicken tenders and Elmo's special combo. If you're craving something light, Abi's has plenty of subs, soups, and salads to choose from. Filling pasta dishes, seafood combos, and breakfast platters come with your choice of sides, and mini meals are available if you'd rather not have leftovers.

Yellowfin's Bar & Grill- Selbyville, Delaware

Have fun and hang out while enjoying your favorite beer at Yellowfin's. While all the best seafood spots in Ocean City may be full, Yellowfin's is a bit further from the action, so you can skip the wait and dive into plates of fried fish, jumbo steamed shrimp, tuna nachos, clam strips, and other delights from the sea. Burgers, sandwiches, wings, soups, salads, and plenty of tasty sides are also available. Don't miss out on seafood just because Ocean City is too packed. Get your fix at Yellowfin's and have a few drinks while chatting with the locals.