Where to Eat Chinese Food in Baltimore, Maryland

Chinese food is the go-to choice for lunch and dinner for many Marylanders, and in Baltimore, you'll find no shortage of restaurants serving up your favorite Cantonese comfort foods. Noodles, dim sum, dumplings, fried rice, and steamed veggies are just the start. Here are some of the best Chinese restaurants in Baltimore, Maryland.

China House

If you're looking for a no-frills place to pick up your favorite Chinese takeaway, China House is one of Baltimore's most-loved restaurants. This simple eatery cooks everything fresh-to-order, so you can always be certain you are getting hot, delicious food every time. On the menu, you'll find all the classics like egg rolls, lo mein, fried rice, and egg foo young. It's Baltimore's go-to place for comforting Chinese cuisine that delights and satisfies.

NiHao

Located in Baltimore's historic Canton district, NiHao is the perfect place to enjoy crispy Peking Duck or savory dim sum. Also on the menu, you'll find classic Chinese fare like pork belly, black pepper beef, and noodles prepared with a contemporary twist. Enjoy your meal in NiHao's colorfully minimalist dining area or order up your favorites to take home. Unlike many Chinese restaurant menus, you won't be overwhelmed by choices. The offerings here are limited, so you won't have a hard time making your selection from the short and sweet menu.

Peking House

The dining atmosphere at Peking House may be underwhelming, but the food is rich and flavorful. Almost any Chinese dish you could imagine is available here, including spicy options like chicken with garlic sauce, curry chicken, and shrimp Hunan style. The menu carries on for days, so it's wise to make your selections before getting to the counter to order. Peking House offers discounts for large parties, so why not bring the family here for a delicious Chinese feast? Start with a warming wonton soup and dive into your entree made with traditional ingredients and spices.