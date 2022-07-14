How to Eat Like a Local in Salisbury, Maryland

A mid-size college town, the city of Salisbury, Maryland has no shortage of places to eat. Working professionals, college students, and lifelong residents enjoy a wide range of options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Salisbury isn't as much of a tourist destination as other cities in Maryland, but if you find yourself in the area, here are a few places locals love visiting at meal time.

Back Street Grill

Back Street is special because it doubles as a family-friendly place to enjoy delicious pub food and a late-night hangout for college students. During lunch and dinner, you'll find families and young couples noshing on juicy burgers and fresh salads. Stay late, and Salisbury University's stellar students are chatting merrily enjoying their favorite drinks and shots. Build your own sandwich, enjoy happy hour specials, and get your favorite eats at a fair price at this casual Salisbury bar and grill.

Fratelli's Italian Restaurant

On the north end of town, Olive Garden rules supreme, but further south on Route 12, Fratelli's is the go-to Italian restaurant for Salisbury locals. Known for their crab cakes, Fratelli's has been voted as the Eastern Shore's best Italian restaurant ten years in a row. On the menu, you'll find comforting pasta dishes, savory steaks, fresh seafood, and classic veal and chicken entrees. Enjoy your dinner in a comfortable atmosphere with a nice glass of wine and finish with a piece of tiramisu for the ultimate Italian experience.

Dayton's Restaurant

Just a few doors down from Fratelli's, Dayton's is cooking up comfort food all day long. Classic American breakfast platters satisfy the morning customers in a casual, diner-like setting. By lunchtime, the cooks at Dayton's are serving crispy fried chicken, creamy mashed potatoes, fresh veggies, high-stacked sandwiches, warm soups, and so much more. The options are almost endless, but the fried chicken, turnip greens, and fried flounder are always good choices.

Viet Taste

If heaps of pasta and crunchy chicken aren't what you're craving, traditional Vietnamese food, stir fry, and pho noodle soup are what's for dinner at Viet Taste. This no-frills restaurant has been around for a while, and it has become a Salisbury mainstay. Everything on the menu is fresh and bursting with flavor. If noodles and comforting broth are what you seek, this is the place in Bury to get it.

Lombardi's Pizza

Maybe it's the giant fish tank or the mural of cartoon characters painted on the dining room wall, but Lombardi's is a place of fond childhood memories marked by delicious pizza, seasoned fries, cold sodas, and friendly service. A mouth-watering aroma wafts through the entire restaurant, waking up your appetite and preparing you to taste the best slice of pizza you've ever encountered. When you're in Salisbury, you have to try this long-standing, local pizzeria.