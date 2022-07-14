Maryland is known for fresh seafood, and Ocean City is a major hub where steamed crabs, clams, oysters, shrimp, scallops, and all the other delights that come from the Chesapeake and the Atlantic are served in heaps and piles. Whether you're craving steamed blue crabs covered in Old Bay or little neck clams dunked in melted butter, you are certain to find a place to satisfy your craving. Here is your guide to all-you-can-eat seafood in Ocean City, Maryland.

Hooper's Crab House

Hooper's is a local mainstay for enjoying all-you-can-eat crabs on the bay. More than a place to enjoy delicious steamed seafood, Hooper's is a place where friends and family gather to drink, laugh, and have a blast. The atmosphere is casual and fun, so throw on a t-shirt and dive into the all-you-can-eat crabs option which comes with fried chicken, corn, hush puppies, and shrimp. All that salt and spice is sure to make you thirsty, so order your favorite draft because nothing pairs better with crabs than beer.

Crab Bag

At Crab Bag, the all-you-can-eat option includes the heaviest male crabs steamed fresh for every order, fries, corn, and monkey bread. Steamed shrimp can also be added on. Steaming these bad boys takes a few minutes, so relax and select your favorite beverage from Crab Bag's extensive drink menu. From Bloody Marys to margaritas, you'll be able to wash down all that Old Bay spice with a cool libation. Crab Bag is the perfect place to satisfy your seafood craving and enjoy an ultra-casual, boozy dinner with friends.

BLU Crab House & Raw Bar

Enjoy breathtaking views of the bay while demolishing a pile of all-you-can-eat seafood at BLU Crab House. At BLU, you have a choice of three crab feasts, each with its own assortment of sides. Feast number one has your crabs paired with cheddar biscuits and sweet corn on the cob. Choose option two, and your looking at piping hot chicken and steamed shrimp added onto that. Feast number three takes the cake and gives you three whopping pounds of snow crab clusters on top of everything else. It isn't quite clear who is able to eat that much food in one sitting, but having a huge variety of sides with endless crabs will certainly make you feel like royalty.