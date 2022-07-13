How to Eat Like a Local in Ocean City, Maryland

Ocean City is a hot travel destination in the summer, and every year, people from out of town come to this beach resort to experience everything it has to offer. With so many amazing restaurants, it can be hard to decide where to dine during your visit. Here are the locally-loved spots you don't want to miss during your Ocean City summer vacation.

Indulge in Irish Classics at Duffy's Tavern

Located in the Montego Bay Shopping Center, you'll find this bayside tavern serving up Irish favorites for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. At Duffy's, Happy Hour runs every single day from 12-6p, and the food is absolutely delicious. Order your favorite brew and choose from dinner options like corned beef & cabbage, bangers & mash, crab cakes, and pastrami. Guinness is always on tap, but if you want to try a local craft beer while you're here, you can't go wrong with the Red Headed Step Child from Tall Tales Brewing.

Enjoy a Seafood Feast at OCM Crabs

A trip to Ocean City wouldn't be complete without indulging in fresh, local seafood. Maryland is known for steamed blue crabs, and OCM Crabs is one of the best places to get them. This down-to-earth eatery offers crabs by the dozen, bushel, and half-bushel, so there's plenty to go around. Shrimp, clams, snow crab legs, and mussels are also available, along with delicious apps like crab dip, refreshing cucumber salad, crispy onion rings, and soups. Enjoy a heap of steamed crabs or order from their list of tasty entrees to get your seafood fix.

Munch on Mexican Faves at Mother's Cantina

Seafood is huge in Ocean City, but tacos and tequila are also in high demand. If you find yourself craving Mexican food while you're here, look no further than Mother's Cantina. This local chain has two locations and is open late to bring you ice-cold margs all night long. On the menu, you'll find all your favorites made with fresh ingredients. Queso dip, jalapeno poppers, and nachos will get you started before you dive into entrees like fajitas, tacos, burritos, and more. Thanks to its coastal location, this delightful restaurant is able to offer seafood options like the Maryland Crab quesadilla, ahi tuna fajitas, and crab chowder.