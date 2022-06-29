How to Enjoy the Ocean City Boardwalk

The Ocean City Boardwalk is teeming with things to see and do during the summer season. Whether you're traveling with adults, your kids, or by yourself, here are five ways to enjoy the Ocean City Boardwalk this summer.

Visit the Arcade

A trip to the boardwalk wouldn't be the same without spending a few hours at the arcade. At Marty's Playland, you can play your favorite games, earn tickets, and win cool prizes. It's the perfect place to bring your kids to have fun and make memories, but people of all ages love coming to Marty's Playland. You're never too old to compete with your friends at skeeball and trade your tickets in for a well-deserved reward.

Enjoy Entertainers and People-Watching

The Ocean City Boardwalk is one of the best places to sit down and people-watch, and there are always musicians, entertainers, and artisans set up along the stretch. Have a seat on one of the benches and relax while taking in the hustle and bustle of the boardwalk. You'll find folks here from all over the world, making for an interesting, unique experience right on the Atlantic coastline.

Indulge in Boardwalk Treats

Candy Kitchen, Wockenfuss, Dolle's, Fisher's Popcorn, Thrasher's French Fries, and Dumser's Ice Cream are just a few of Ocean City's famous treats. Enjoy the Thrasher's fries and ice cream from Dumser's while you're here, but visit the other spots and load up on treats to take home. People come from far and wide to get a taste of these boardwalk delicacies, so don't forget to grab yours.

Enter the Haunted House

Trimper's Haunted House is an Ocean City boardwalk fixture you simply have to see at least once. Coffins on wheels take you through this spooky maze of darkness, ghouls, ghosts, and zombies. The ride can be a bit cheesy, but there's something about it that people young and old seem to enjoy. If you love Halloween, this is definitely a must-see attraction for you while visiting the boardwalk.

Ride the Ferris Wheel

There's no better way to end the day than taking a ride on the Ferris Wheel at sunset. Once you're at the top, you'll have a stunning view of the boardwalk, the beach, and the Atlantic Ocean.