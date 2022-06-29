Popular Seafood Spots in Ocean City, Maryland

Crabs, shrimp, clams, and oysters are abundant on the Delmarva Peninsula, and there's no better place to enjoy fresh, local seafood than Ocean City. Countless restaurants dot the barrier island, and you'll find everything from laid-back crab shacks to upscale dining rooms serving elevated seafood dishes. Here are just a few amazing places to eat seafood in Ocean City, Maryland.

PGN Crab House

PGN Crab House is an Ocean City favorite. This laid-back spot is the perfect place to go for all-you-can-eat crabs and other seafood specials. With friendly staff and affordable prices, PGN is one of the best places to enjoy steamed crabs, cold beer, juicy shrimp, scallops, delicious sides, and so much more. If you're looking for a casual seafood dinner in Ocean City, PGN will easily become one of your go-to dinner spots.

Hooked

You'll find elevated seafood dishes and craft beer selections at Hooked, a local, farm-to-table restaurant in Ocean City. At this upscale establishment, the menus change based on what is fresh and locally available. Just a few delectable items on their current summer menu include day boat scallops, beet & arugula salad, charred Medjool dates, and grilled sticky octopus. With a promise to stay fresh, honest, and local, Hooked is by far one of the top places to enjoy upscale seafood selections made from the finest ingredients.

Marlin Moon

This hotel restaurant features modern, sleek decor and American-style seafood entrees. At Marlin Moon, you can enjoy classic items like jumbo crab cakes, surf & turf, steamed shrimp, and crab dip. The restaurant also offers several refreshing salad options, satisfying sammies, and cool cocktails. It's an excellent mid-range place to enjoy slightly elevated dining options without breaking the bank. Pair a marg with their tuna nachos from the lite fare menu or dive into something a little more substantial like the savory encrusted filet.

Belly Busters

Belly Busters is a fun, laid-back place to enjoy fresh seafood, subs, and beer. Enjoy indoor or outdoor seating and order up a dozen steaming hot crabs. At Belly Busters, you can also enjoy shrimp, clams, and Snow Crab legs by the half-dozen, dozen, half-bushel, or bushel. Sit down to a seafood platter and pick from fresh sides like fries, cucumber salad, and cole slaw. Tacos and subs are also available if you're in the mood for something handheld. Wash it all down with your favorite cold beer while sitting outside or grab seafood to-go and enjoy your meal at home. If you are looking for a place to get conch fritters, you'll find them here served with Bahamian sauce.

Mug & Mallet

Enjoy beachfront dining, fresh crabs, and cold crushes at Mug & Mallet located in the Plim Plaza Hotel. Select from a variety of steamer pot options or enjoy a platter dinner with sides. Good appetizer choices include the lobster mac, hushpuppies, and Shore Fries, but there are so many delicious options available, that you may have a hard time deciding what to order. Mug & Mallet has plenty of specialty mules, cocktails, and crushes, and they even have a mocktail and vegan menu. There's truly something for everyone at this Ocean City seafood restaurant.