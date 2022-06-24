Four of Boston's Superb Local Steakhouses

Food trends come and go, but America's love for thick, tender, juicy steaks is something that shows no signs of dying out. In Boston, you'll find some of the finest steakhouses in the country, serving up classic cuts like filet mignon alongside wagyu beef, fresh seafood, and tasty side dishes. If you have a hankering for red meat, here are four of the best steakhouses in Boston.

Rare Steakhouse

At this Boston steakhouse, rare describes more than just a temperature preference for your steak. The Rare Steakhouse menu is highly curated and built on exclusivity. Hard-to-find Kobe beef, curated wines, elusive liquors, and fresh local seafood make for an extremely elevated fine dining experience you won't find anywhere else. They even have caviar service, so you can expect only the best at this upscale establishment. If "you get what you pay for" was a place, it would be Rare Steakhouse.

Grill 23 & Bar

This long-standing steakhouse has been serving only the finest chops for over two decades. Inside Grill 23 & Bar, you'll find flawless dishes being served by professional wait staff in opulent, ornate dining rooms. Wagyu, raw bar, seafood, and salads and sides made from the freshest produce make up an award-winning menu. Premier cuts, fine wines, and exceptional service make Grill 23 & Bar one of Boston's top steakhouses, and they are one of the few places still offering cigar service. Whether you choose Wagyu striploin with burrata salad or a rack of lamb paired with a crab cake, you are certain to be impressed by the high quality and complex flavors of everything this steakhouse has to offer.

Abe & Louie's

Not many steakhouses offer brunch, but at Abe & Louie's, that's the main attraction. Steak & eggs, lobster & shrimp omelets, and French toast prove that you can enjoy steakhouse dining any time of day. At dinner, dry-aged steaks, wagyu, pork chops, and brick-pressed chicken take the stage along with fresh catches and house sides. The wine book is 33 pages long, as is the norm for any steakhouse worth it's salt. Selecting the right glass for your meal can be a daunting task, so you may want to ask your server for a pairing recommendation.

Orfano

Glamourous and swanky, Orfano is Boston's newest Italian-American steakhouse. Dry-aged pork chops, ribeyes, prime sirloins, and veal chops sit side-by-side on the menu with more affordable, yet just as delectable, pasta dishes, apps, and sides. At Orfano, food is elevated, warm, and fun, a perfect match for the atmosphere and dining experience at this Italian restaurant. Old-school dining with a modern twist makes Orfano's a unique place to enjoy exquisite chops and pasta in a gorgeous setting.