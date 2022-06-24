Philadelphia, PA

Where to Eat Chinese Food in Philadelphia, PA

Katie Cherrix

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b1ZB9_0gL1u7qs00
Photo by Pooja Chaudhary on Unsplash

Dumplings, dim sum, noodles, and hot pots- Philly's Chinatown has it all. Here are a few of the best Chinese restaurants in Philadelphia that will easily become your favorite lunch and dinner spots.

David's Mai Lai Wah

Whether your craving for Chinese sneaks up on you after drinking with friends or while you're alone in your apartment binging Friends at midnight, David's Mai Lai Wah will be open to cook whatever your little heart desires. Night owls thrive on David's menu consisting of salt & pepper wings, fried rice, dumplings, and all your favorite Chinese mainstays. Open until three in the morning, David's operates on the notion that it's never too late (or too early) to enjoy warm Chinese comfort food.

Ocean Harbor

If you're looking for the best places to eat dim sum in Philadelphia, Ocean Harbor should be at the top of your list. This bustling BYOB serves the freshest dim sum on rolling carts that never stop moving around the dining room. Big round tables make it the perfect place to dine with a large group. On the menu, you'll find a huge selection of dim sum, seafood dishes, hot pots, soups, and vegetarian options. Some of the menu items can be a bit adventurous, so this is definitely the place to eat if you want to get out of a food rut.

EMei

EMei is hands-down the best place to eat Sichuan food in Philly. This decade-old eatery specializes in spice and expensive Chinese liquor, and you'll find some very interesting items on their menu. Start off with jellyfish head soaked in vinegar before moving on to something more substantial like Chongqing spicy chicken. Almost everything on the menu is delightfully mouth-numbing, so be sure to order a few mild sides to give your tongue a break. Wonton soup and steamed dumplings are perfect standbys. EMei also offers a selection of house-brewed teas and two types of milk perfect for washing down all that spicy Sichuan goodness.

Dim Sum Garden

Dim Sum Garden is a local favorite for dumplings, and it may just be one of the most popular Chinese restaurants in Philly. This adorable dumpling restaurant offers BYOB and a group dining menu, making it a great place to enjoy a dim sum dinner with friends and family. They are famous for their Xiao long bao, but the scallion pancakes, noodle dishes, and sweet red bean cakes can not be passed over. Hot pots, bubble tea, and frozen, take-home dim dum are also available here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# chinese restaurants in philly# dim sum in philadelphia# where to eat chinese in philly# chinatown philadelphia# where to eat dim sum in philly

Comments / 5

Published by

Local reporting on the Eastern Shore. Stories that matter. Freelance pen for hire. ESMD local, born & raised. Shop small & support Delmarva businesses! klcherrix@gmail.com

Snow Hill, MD
1040 followers

More from Katie Cherrix

Ocean City, MD

Popular Seafood Spots in Ocean City, Maryland

Crabs, shrimp, clams, and oysters are abundant on the Delmarva Peninsula, and there's no better place to enjoy fresh, local seafood than Ocean City. Countless restaurants dot the barrier island, and you'll find everything from laid-back crab shacks to upscale dining rooms serving elevated seafood dishes. Here are just a few amazing places to eat seafood in Ocean City, Maryland.

Read full story
Boston, MA

Four of Boston's Superb Local Steakhouses

Food trends come and go, but America's love for thick, tender, juicy steaks is something that shows no signs of dying out. In Boston, you'll find some of the finest steakhouses in the country, serving up classic cuts like filet mignon alongside wagyu beef, fresh seafood, and tasty side dishes. If you have a hankering for red meat, here are four of the best steakhouses in Boston.

Read full story
1 comments
Baltimore, MD

Where to Eat Italian Food in Baltimore, Maryland's Little Italy

Baltimore is home to its own Little Italy, and the Italian-American heritage here runs deep. If you're looking for a place to experience authentic Italian cuisine, look no further than this tight-knit community. Here are four Italian restaurants in Baltimore that you simply have to experience.

Read full story
3 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Five Fantastic Steakhouses in Philadelphia, PA

Is there anything that quite compares to sitting down in front of a thick, juicy steak at dinner time? While Philadelphia certainly has a variety of culinary delights to offer, the city's steakhouses should be on any meat-lovers must-try list. Here are a few of the best steakhouses in Philadelphia where you can enjoy the most tender cuts cooked exactly to your liking.

Read full story
3 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Where to Eat Delicious Seafood in Philly

Seafood should be fresh, well-seasoned, and cooked perfectly. The chefs at the seafood restaurants in Philadelphia understand this concept well. Fried, steamed, seared, or grilled, the seafood dishes at these Philly eateries give establishments in Maryland and Maine a run for their money. Here's where you can eat the best seafood in Philadelphia.

Read full story
8 comments
Baltimore, MD

Where to Eat Crabs in Baltimore, Maryland

Maryland is famous for its Blue Crabs, and every summer, people come from near and far to enjoy them. Fortunately for people living in Baltimore, they don't have to travel very far to enjoy a feast of steamed blue crabs covered in Old Bay seasoning. Here are just a few of the places to eat crabs in Baltimore, Maryland.

Read full story
6 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Four of Philly's Favorite Italian Restaurants

New York City is often regarded as the best place to eat Italian food, but head a little further south, and you'll find that Philly brings some healthy competition. Philadelphia is home to dozens of outstanding Italian eateries, each one with unique dishes and dining atmospheres. Here are four of them you can try next time you are in the area.

Read full story
1 comments
Chincoteague Island, VA

Four Favorite Local Restaurants in Chincoteague, Virginia

Chincoteague is one of the best places to go on summer vacation, and with so many nice restaurants on the island, it's also a great place to be a foodie. Here are a few local restaurants in Chincoteague you'll want to try next time you are in town.

Read full story
1 comments
Tampa, FL

Four Unique Bars in Tampa, Florida

Tampa is a unique, lively city with plenty of things to see and do. Ybor City is the central hub of nightlife in Tampa, and you'll find locally owned bars, clubs, and lounges in all parts of the city. Here are four unique bars in Tampa you'll want to go to every weekend.

Read full story
Boston, MA

Where to Eat Chinese Food in Boston, Massachusetts

Boston's Chinatown certainly has some of the best Chinese restaurants, but you'll find exceptional Chinese cuisine available all over the city. If you love Chinese food, you can experience some of the finest at these eateries in Boston.

Read full story
3 comments
Ocean City, MD

Four Restaurants in West Ocean City, Maryland Loved by Locals

In between Berlin and the Route 50 Bridge, you'll find the exciting area known as West Ocean City. This area is bustling with shops, restaurants, and entertainment, making it a popular spot for tourists and locals. Here are four restaurants in West Ocean City that locals love to visit.

Read full story
7 comments
Salisbury, MD

Five Upbeat Bars in Salisbury, Maryland

Home of Salisbury University, this mid-size Maryland city has a fun bar scene year-round. Whether you prefer college dives and beer or upscale venues and cocktails, there are several places where you can drink with friends and enjoy the nightlife in Salisbury. Here are five upbeat bars in Salisbury you and your buddies will love.

Read full story
1 comments
Staten Island, NY

Five Italian Restaurants in Staten Island, New York

Staten Island is NYC's southernmost borough boasting pretty beaches and more natural space than the other four. There are so many reasons to love Staten Island, and this unique part of New York has some of the best food in the city. Italian cuisine is a New York staple, and you'll find some of the city's finest in these Staten Island Italian restaurants.

Read full story
4 comments
Ocean City, MD

Four Places to Eat Crabs in Ocean City, Maryland

Blue crabs are a Maryland staple, and there's no better place to eat them than Ocean City. If you want to enjoy a pile of fresh steamed crabs covered in Old Bay, there are plenty of seafood restaurants in Ocean City where you can enjoy them. Here are four seafood restaurants in Ocean City where you can eat steamed Maryland Blue Crabs.

Read full story
8 comments
Berlin, MD

Five Things To Do in Berlin, Maryland

Voted America's Coolest Small Town in 2014, Berlin has a lot to offer its residents and visitors. The town's main street lies at the heart of the action, and there are so many exciting things to see and do in Berlin. Here are five things to do in Berlin, Maryland that will allow you to have fun and fully experience this unique, historic town in Worcester County.

Read full story
1 comments
Berlin, MD

Four Amazing Restaurants in Berlin, Maryland

Located in Worcester County near Ocean City, Berlin, Maryland was voted America's Coolest Small Town in 2014, and with its lively art scene, bustling main street, and awesome eateries, it's pretty clear the title was well-deserved. If you find yourself in the area, here are four of the best restaurants in Berlin, Maryland.

Read full story
1 comments
Virginia Beach, VA

Four Bars and Nightclubs for Singles in Virginia Beach, Virginia

If you're ready to live it up this summer, VA Beach is one of the best places to party and soak up the nightlife. This East Coast city is a great place to meet people, especially if you're single. Here are a few of the best nightclubs in Virginia Beach where you can dance, drink, and mingle all night long.

Read full story
Rehoboth Beach, DE

Four Rehoboth Beach Restaurants You'll Love This Summer

Summer dining is all about enjoying refreshing salads, fruity drinks, and fresh seafood, and you'll find some of the best summer dining experiences at the local restaurants in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Here are a few of the best restaurants this coastal town has to offer and why they are ideal for summer dining.

Read full story
Snow Hill, MD

Visit These State Parks on Delmarva This Summer

If you love nature, there are countless parks on Delmarva you can enjoy this summer. With activities like kayaking, camping, fishing, and swimming, these state parks in Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia are the perfect places to enjoy the great outdoors. Here are a few of the best state parks on Delmarva you can visit this summer.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy