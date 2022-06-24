Where to Eat Chinese Food in Philadelphia, PA

Dumplings, dim sum, noodles, and hot pots- Philly's Chinatown has it all. Here are a few of the best Chinese restaurants in Philadelphia that will easily become your favorite lunch and dinner spots.

David's Mai Lai Wah

Whether your craving for Chinese sneaks up on you after drinking with friends or while you're alone in your apartment binging Friends at midnight, David's Mai Lai Wah will be open to cook whatever your little heart desires. Night owls thrive on David's menu consisting of salt & pepper wings, fried rice, dumplings, and all your favorite Chinese mainstays. Open until three in the morning, David's operates on the notion that it's never too late (or too early) to enjoy warm Chinese comfort food.

Ocean Harbor

If you're looking for the best places to eat dim sum in Philadelphia, Ocean Harbor should be at the top of your list. This bustling BYOB serves the freshest dim sum on rolling carts that never stop moving around the dining room. Big round tables make it the perfect place to dine with a large group. On the menu, you'll find a huge selection of dim sum, seafood dishes, hot pots, soups, and vegetarian options. Some of the menu items can be a bit adventurous, so this is definitely the place to eat if you want to get out of a food rut.

EMei

EMei is hands-down the best place to eat Sichuan food in Philly. This decade-old eatery specializes in spice and expensive Chinese liquor, and you'll find some very interesting items on their menu. Start off with jellyfish head soaked in vinegar before moving on to something more substantial like Chongqing spicy chicken. Almost everything on the menu is delightfully mouth-numbing, so be sure to order a few mild sides to give your tongue a break. Wonton soup and steamed dumplings are perfect standbys. EMei also offers a selection of house-brewed teas and two types of milk perfect for washing down all that spicy Sichuan goodness.

Dim Sum Garden

Dim Sum Garden is a local favorite for dumplings, and it may just be one of the most popular Chinese restaurants in Philly. This adorable dumpling restaurant offers BYOB and a group dining menu, making it a great place to enjoy a dim sum dinner with friends and family. They are famous for their Xiao long bao, but the scallion pancakes, noodle dishes, and sweet red bean cakes can not be passed over. Hot pots, bubble tea, and frozen, take-home dim dum are also available here.