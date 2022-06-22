Where to Eat Italian Food in Baltimore, Maryland's Little Italy

Baltimore is home to its own Little Italy, and the Italian-American heritage here runs deep. If you're looking for a place to experience authentic Italian cuisine, look no further than this tight-knit community. Here are four Italian restaurants in Baltimore that you simply have to experience.

Sabatino's

Locals can't get enough of the salad at Sabatino's, one of Little Italy's oldest Italian eateries. At Sabatino's, you can enjoy delicious fine dining in a cozy atmosphere. Since 1955, this brick wall dining room has been serving Baltimore with Italian classics like lasagna, gnocchi, eggplant parm, and veal. Whether you are craving a fresh salad and light app or a pasta dish that will warm your belly, you can experience it all at this Baltimore Italian restaurant.

Cafe Gia Ristorante

Enjoy the best Sicilian dishes in a colorful setting at Cafe Gia. This adorable restaurant has been around since the 50s, and customers love the bright murals that surround them while they dine. the menu comes straight from Sicily, with antipasti items like rice balls, primi options including cauliflower carbonara, and veal Francese as a popular second course. Choose your three courses and select your favorite wine for a fun dining experience in Baltimore's Little Italy.

La Tavola

At La Tavola, guests can enjoy contemporary Italian dishes in an elegant dining atmosphere. Fresh ingredients and a wide variety of spices make up Chef Vignotto's culinary creations. Dive into pasta dishes, savor hearty soups, or dine on delicious seafood accompanied by a glass of wine. A self-procclaimed perfectionist, Chef Vignotto pours his heart and soul into every plate that leaves his kitchen. You will not be dissapointed if you choose to dine at La Tavola. It's easily one of the best modern Italian restaurants in Baltimore.

Dalesio's of Little Italy

This polished neighborhood mainstay has been serving traditional Italian food since 1984. At Dalesio's, multiple dining rooms serve guests hungry for a taste of what this well-know restaurant has to offer. Penne dishes, chicken marsala, ravioli, and lasagna are just a few of the main dishes served here. Start with crunchy garlic bread and a crisp salad while looking over the curated wine list and picking the perfect pairing for your main course.