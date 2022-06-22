Five Fantastic Steakhouses in Philadelphia, PA

Is there anything that quite compares to sitting down in front of a thick, juicy steak at dinner time? While Philadelphia certainly has a variety of culinary delights to offer, the city's steakhouses should be on any meat-lovers must-try list. Here are a few of the best steakhouses in Philadelphia where you can enjoy the most tender cuts cooked exactly to your liking.

Barclay Prime

The dining room at Barclay Prime may look like a fancy library, but the only thing you'll be reading here is the world-class menu. Starters include upscale seafood options like raw oysters, lobster bisque, and tuna tartare. For your main course, you'll find all the traditional cuts available, along with American and Japanese Wagyu beef. Pair your steak with one of Barclay's delicious sides. The tater tots and creamed spinach are highly recommended.

Alpen Rose

You will be hard-pressed to find a more unique steakhouse in Philly than Alpen Rose. This speakeasy-inspired restaurant features aged steaks and caviar service in a chandelier-lit dining room. The atmosphere is cozy and sophisticated, making it the perfect place to enjoy an intimate dinner with your other half. Try the bone marrow toast or brick-pressed chicken, but the steaks at Alpen Rose will always be the stars of the show.

Butcher & Singer

Enjoy steaks and chops cooked to perfection in the Old-Hollywood dining room at Butcher & Singer. Upscale cocktails, seafood entrees, and raw bar offerings are also up for grabs at this opulent steakhouse. As if the gorgeous dining room and delicious food weren't enough, you'll also enjoy warm, professional service that will make your night out truly unforgettable. Whether you opt for a Cesar salad and a New York Strip or a plate of escargots and a filet mignon, you are sure to enjoy every bite of your meal at Butcher & Singer.

Rittenhouse Grill

With a 1940's feel, Rittenhouse Grill offers a dark and swanky dining experience with the classy, dreamy sound of the piano playing in the background. Since 1997, Rittenhouse has been the go-to place to enjoy an elegant steak dinner. On the menu, you'll find upscale apps like clams casino, escargot, and seared tuna. Moving on to entrees, you'll have to decide whether to stick with steak or venture out and try a rack of lamb or veal porterhouse. Choose your sides and pair your meal with one of Rittenhouse's prime cocktails.