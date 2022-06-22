Where to Eat Delicious Seafood in Philly

Seafood should be fresh, well-seasoned, and cooked perfectly. The chefs at the seafood restaurants in Philadelphia understand this concept well. Fried, steamed, seared, or grilled, the seafood dishes at these Philly eateries give establishments in Maryland and Maine a run for their money. Here's where you can eat the best seafood in Philadelphia.

Devon Seafood Grill

Located in Rittenhouse Square, Devon Seafood Grill is one of the best places to enjoy fresh seafood in Philly. This upscale restaurant has an impressive menu of delectable seafood dishes, flavorful starters, and excellent wines. The chefs are committed to cooking with only the finest catches, so you can be certain your entree will be a winner every time you dine here. If you're looking for a seafood brunch spot or an elegant venue for a special occasion, Devon is the place to be.

Ocean Prime

Enjoy surf & turf paired with a nice glass of wine at Ocean Prime, one of the best seafood restaurants in Philadelphia. This upscale spot provides a remarkable venue perfect for anniversary dinners, special occasions, and celebrations. Treat yourself to fresh oysters on the half shell, a perfectly seared steak, lobster tail, or even sushi while sipping your favorite cocktail. If you want to enjoy an exceptional dining experience, Ocean Prime is the place to do just that.

Oyster House

Since 1976, Oyster House has been serving Philadelphia with seafood dishes inspired by East Coast recipes. This family-owned seafood restaurant has been located in Center City for over forty years, and its third-generation owner, Sam Mink, is extremely passionate about his offerings. At Oyster House, the menus are updated daily based on what's freshly available. Raw bar options, cooked seafood entrees, lobster, and crisp salads make up the usual selections at this stylish seafood restaurant. If you are looking for a place to get your oyster fix, this Philadelphia seafood restaurant rules supreme.