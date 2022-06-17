Four of Philly's Favorite Italian Restaurants

New York City is often regarded as the best place to eat Italian food, but head a little further south, and you'll find that Philly brings some healthy competition. Philadelphia is home to dozens of outstanding Italian eateries, each one with unique dishes and dining atmospheres. Here are four of them you can try next time you are in the area.

Trattoria Carina

Trattoria Carina is a casual neighborhood favorite with a menu that changes with the seasons. This Italian kitchen is well-versed in all the classics and features a simple menu. Order a fresh Carina chopped salad to start and make your selection from entrees like spicy crab, sausage rigatoni, chicken parm, and pork Milanese. Add a side of olives and enjoy BYO wine with no corkage fee in this bright, easy-going restaurant.

A Mano

A Mano is on a mission to provide Philly with handmade, authentic Italian cuisine. As one of the city's top BYOB Italian eateries, A Mano serves high-quality dishes from all regions of Italy in a rustic setting. Regular customers rave about the antipasti board, and you can choose a three or four-course meal to enjoy. Bring your favorite bottle of wine and savor carefully crafted dishes like Sicilian swordfish, Mafaldine bolognese, potato gnocchi, and more.

Ralph's

High-quality Italian fare comes in big portions at this Philadelphia Italian restaurant. Ralph's has been serving Philly since 1900, and with over a century of experience, it's safe to say they have their pasta-making down pat. Good gravy, crisp bruschetta, and fresh seafood are on the menu at Philly's oldest Italian restaurant. Ralph's isn't just a place to enjoy a meal, it's a place to experience a key piece of Philadelphia's history.

Vetri Cucina

Located inside a townhome, Vetri Cucina is the best place to enjoy upscale, Italian fine dining. If you read the restaurant's stellar reviews, you'll find nothing but positive comments about the food, the service, and the dining atmosphere. The Vetri menu is prix fixe only, and diners will be able to choose their selection of antipasti, pasta, secondi, and dessert. As you enter the beautiful dining room, you'll be welcomed in with a cocktail to start your fancy evening off on the right note. Vetri is the place to go for a romantic date night or special occasion celebration.