Where to Eat Chinese Food in Boston, Massachusetts

Boston's Chinatown certainly has some of the best Chinese restaurants, but you'll find exceptional Chinese cuisine available all over the city. If you love Chinese food, you can experience some of the finest at these eateries in Boston.

Hei La Moon

At Hei La Moon, you can savor the best dim sum in Chinatown. This beautiful restaurant features two-level dining and elegant decor. On the dim sum menu, you'll find classics like shark fin dumplings, steamed roast pork buns, and fried taro cakes. They also have a traditional Chinese menu featuring twelve types of soup, all your favorite Chinese apps, and entrees like sweet & sour chicken, beef with broccoli, and moo shu pork, along with plenty of seafood and vegetarian options to choose from.

Dumpling Cafe

People love the dumplings at this small Chinese restaurant in Boston. Seafood, beef & cabbage, and pork & leek are just a few types of dumplings and buns available at Dumpling Cafe. Enjoy your meal inside this cute cafe or get your goodies to go. The restaurant also offers beef, chicken, seafood, and veggie dishes prepared Sichuan style. If you get a craving for Chinese late at night, you'll be able to get your fix at Dumpling Cafe until 10 p.m. during the week and 1 a.m. on weekends.

Five Spices House

You'll find authentic Chinese and Sichuan cuisine at Five Spices House. Voted Best of Boston by Boston Magazine in 2018, Five Spices House is a Chinatown fixture. Enjoy a spicy dry pot or stick with Chinese favorites like General Gau's Chicken and Beef with Broccoli. You can also pick from the Sichuan Special menu which includes traditional items like tea smoked duck and Sichuan crispy beef. Dumplings, noodles, and soups can also be enjoyed at Five Spices House.

Gene's Chinese Flatbread Cafe

If you're looking for hand-pulled noodles in Boston, Gene's will not disappoint. On Gene's menu, you'll find flatbreads piled high with savory proteins, spicy soups, tea eggs, lamb skewers, and hand-pulled noodle dishes. The menu, inspired by recipes from Gene's grandfather, is purposefully minimalist, as is the Xi'an tradition. Gene's offerings are truly unique, and his restaurant is one of the most loved places to get Chinese food in Boston.

