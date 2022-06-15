Four Restaurants in West Ocean City, Maryland Loved by Locals

In between Berlin and the Route 50 Bridge, you'll find the exciting area known as West Ocean City. This area is bustling with shops, restaurants, and entertainment, making it a popular spot for tourists and locals. Here are four restaurants in West Ocean City that locals love to visit.

Waterman's Seafood Co.

A three-time Best of Coastal Style winner, Waterman's is West Ocean City's premier seafood restaurant. Known for serving fresh, local seafood in a beautiful dining atmosphere, Waterman's is the perfect place for date night or a special occasion dinner. Waterman's has been a West Ocean City fixture since 1982, and you can enjoy all your favorites like crab dip, crispy fried chicken, and chilled oysters on the half shell paired with your favorite drink.

Harborside Bar & Grill

Enjoy American-style dishes on the bay at Harborside Bar & Grill. This is one of the best places in Ocean City to get an orange crush, and you'll find plenty of delicious menu items to choose from. Steaks, seafood, pasta, and yummy daily specials are here to satisfy your appetite. Whether you are coming to drink with friends or enjoy a full meal, Harborside is one of West Ocean City's best restaurants. They are open late, and there's usually live entertainment on the weekends, making it a fun spot to hang out long after dinner is over.

Mione's Pizza & Italian Restaurant

Located in the West Ocean City Outlets, Mione's offers some of the best pizza and Italian food in town. The restaurant has an extensive selection of pizzas, subs, and pasta dishes to choose from, each one delicious and satisfying. After a long day at the beach, dinner at Mione's is just what you need to relax and refuel. It's a favorite among locals and tourists, and the traditional Italian recipes have been in the owner's family for decades.

Bad Monkey

Whether you are looking for a dinner spot, happy hour, or a place to enjoy brunch, Bad Monkey is a West Ocean City favorite. Crepes, french toast, and omelets will wake you up, and there is even a special morning drink menu with options like spiked coffee, mimosas, and Bloody Marys. For lunch and dinner, you can pick from menu items like truffle fries, subs, salads, specialty burgers, and tacos. With over forty cans to choose from, Bad Monkey is one of the best places to get your drink on in West Ocean City.