Five Upbeat Bars in Salisbury, Maryland

Home of Salisbury University, this mid-size Maryland city has a fun bar scene year-round. Whether you prefer college dives and beer or upscale venues and cocktails, there are several places where you can drink with friends and enjoy the nightlife in Salisbury. Here are five upbeat bars in Salisbury you and your buddies will love.

The Irish Penny Pub

The Irish Penny is a local favorite, and it isn't hard to see why it's one of the most popular bars in Salisbury. This bar has a fun, friendly atmosphere, delicious food, and any kind of drink you could ever want. On the menu, you'll find Irish-inspired apps and mains like potato leek soup, Irish egg rolls, and chicken boxty. The Penny is open until two in the morning most days, so come for brunch and a pint or make it your final stop after bar-hopping downtown.

Hopper's Tap House

Hopper's is by far the most laid-back bar in Salisbury. They have over forty beers on tap and plenty of bottles to choose from, along with several dining options. Grab your favorite beer and a bite to eat from Wingin' It, Sushi Zay, Smokin' BBQ Grille, or Passeri's Pizza. There's a pool table, televisions to watch the game, and plenty of picnic tables to sit and enjoy your food with friends. You can even bring your pet, it doesn't get any more chill than that.

Market Street Inn

Market Street is easily one of the best places to enjoy the nightlife in Salisbury. This waterfront bar often has live entertainment that lends to a lively atmosphere that's perfect for dancing. Friendly bartenders are able to mix all your favorite cocktails, shots, and bombs, but you have to try Market's famous Hinkle shot. If you want to enjoy upbeat music, dancing, and strong drinks, Market is definitely the place to be in Salisbury on Friday night.

The Warehouse

This college bar feels like a dive, but it's one of Salisbury's most popular places to drink. Shoot a game of pool, dance with your friends, and drink a barrel or two at this low-key bar. If you're looking for a really fun time, Warehouse often hosts drag night and other live entertainment. They also have a simple menu with basic bar food you can order from if you work up an appetite from dancing. It's a no-frills bar, but you can have a great time, meet lots of interesting people, and drink without breaking the bank.

Brick Room

The Brick Room is by no means a cheap place to drink, but it's the perfect starting point for a night out in Salisbury. This upscale bar has so many unique cocktails and shots you can try. The entire bar has a beautiful, dimly-lit ambiance, making it the perfect place to have a drink with someone special after dinner. If you decide to stay for more than one, you can challenge your friends to a game of giant Jenga or hang out by the glass fire pit in Brick Alley.