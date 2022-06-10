Berlin, MD

Four Amazing Restaurants in Berlin, Maryland

Katie Cherrix

Photo by Alex Haney on Unsplash

Located in Worcester County near Ocean City, Berlin, Maryland was voted America's Coolest Small Town in 2014, and with its lively art scene, bustling main street, and awesome eateries, it's pretty clear the title was well-deserved. If you find yourself in the area, here are four of the best restaurants in Berlin, Maryland.

Blacksmith

With a passion for keeping things small, local, and handmade, Blacksmith is a farm-to-table gastropub offering upscale dining in Berlin. At Blacksmith, food is carefully crafted to delight each of the five senses and designed to be thoroughly enjoyed. On the menu, you'll find flavors from all over the world made with local ingredients from area farms. Local craft beer is always on tap, and there's a separate vegetarian and vegan menu available. Blacksmith is one of the best places to go for lunch or dinner in Berlin.

The Globe

This historical theater turned restaurant is one of Berlin's most famous and well-loved eateries. At The Globe, you can enjoy BBQ, craft beer and cocktails, and local live entertainment right in the heart of town. On the menu, you'll find favorites like hush puppies, smoked brisket, chicken tacos, and Maryland crab soup. Eat to your heart's content and wash it down with a cold IPA or a refreshing pilsner made by Berlin's Burley Oak Brewing. If you want to immerse yourself and get to know the locals, The Globe is the place to be on a weekend night.

Rayne's Reef

The town of Berlin just wouldn't be the same without Rayne's Reef. This American-style diner has been around since 1901, and they are still serving up the best burgers, fries, and milkshakes in Berlin. Local families have been coming to this retro restaurant for over 100 years, and for many people, Rayne's is a place of comfort and fond memories. Stop in for lunch or indulge in an old-fashioned float to beat the summer heat. With comfortable seating and exceptional hospitality, Rayne's Reef is easily the most family-friendly restaurant in Berlin.

The Sterling Tavern

Eat, drink & be merry at the Sterling Tavern in Berlin. Affordable yet high-quality eats are always on the menu at this restaurant located in historic downtown. Pair a hand-patted burger with a tap beer or enjoy fresh seafood and your favorite cocktail. Whatever you're in the mood for, The Sterling Tavern has something that will satisfy your appetite and quench your thirst. Stop in for a meal or head upstairs to watch the game and drink with friends. At Sterling Tavern, you'll feel right at home every time.

