Visit These State Parks on Delmarva This Summer

If you love nature, there are countless parks on Delmarva you can enjoy this summer. With activities like kayaking, camping, fishing, and swimming, these state parks in Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia are the perfect places to enjoy the great outdoors. Here are a few of the best state parks on Delmarva you can visit this summer.

Pocomoke River State Park

The Pocomoke River State Park contains two distinct areas. In Pocomoke, the park can be accessed through Milburn Landing. In Snow Hill, the Shad Landing entrance to the park is easily accessible from Route 113 Worcester Highway. This park is ideal for camping, with both park locations offering 175 campsites and a few mini cabins. If camping isn't your thing, there's no better place to launch a kayak and explore the Pocomoke River. Fishing is allowed with a permit, and there is a play area for children in Shad Landing. Spending the day in the Pocomoke River State Park will prove to be a relaxing, peaceful experience.

Cape Henlopen State Park

Located in Delaware, Cape Henlopen is one of the Eastern Shore's most beautiful parks. At Cape Henlopen, you can camp in the dunes, swim in the ocean, explore the maritime forest, and enjoy fishing and clamming. The park's most famous landmark is the point where the Delaware Bay meets the Atlantic, and the entire park is rich in native history and natural beauty. Cape Henlopen is the ideal place to get in touch with nature and enjoy the company of local wildlife.

Assateague Island State Park

Assateague is special because it is the only oceanfront park in Maryland. At this famous state park, you can meet the wild ponies and observe the other critters who call Assateague their home. Enjoy the ocean by swimming, kayaking, or heading out on your boat before heading back to your campsite for fun around the fire. Fishing, beachcombing, and birdwatching are just a few of the fun activities you can enjoy while camping at Assateague. Even if you don't want to camp out, Assateague is the perfect spot for a beach day, offering a more relaxed, natural atmosphere than Ocean City.

Janes Island State Park

Located in the Tangier Sound of the Chesapeake Bay near Crisfield, Maryland, Janes Island offers a peaceful escape from civilization. On the island, you'll find walking trails, picnic pavilions, campsites, and beaches waiting to be explored and enjoyed. If you are looking for a remote location to reconnect with nature, Janes Island is a wonderful place to spend the day or set up camp for a while. Fishing, kayaking, birding, and biking are just a few ways to have fun on Janes Island. Best of all, pets are allowed, so you can bring your furry friends with you.

Delaware Seashore State Park

With miles of stunning beaches meeting the bay and the ocean, Delaware Seashore State Park in Rehoboth is one of the most beautiful places to experience beach camping. Park activities revolve around the Indian River Inlet, and there are plenty of exciting things to see and do in this park. Take a bike ride, have a picnic, and catch some fresh clams to bake over your campfire. If you're feeling lazy, no one will judge you for plopping down in your camp chair and spending the whole day sitting on the beach. The park even has its own museum and several restaurants for park-goers to enjoy.

Kiptopeke State Park

Heading all the way down the coast, you'll find Kiptopeke State Park in Cape Charles, Virginia on the Chesapeake Bay. This 562-acre park is located just minutes from the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel and provides recreational access to the water. Camp here to enjoy birding, kayaking, swimming, hiking, biking, and fishing. Pets are welcome to join in the fun, and it's easy to relax and unwind while camping at this bayside park.